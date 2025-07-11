Gold Price Today: The Yellow Metal Is Falling, Is This The Right Time To Buy? Check Rates In Your City NOW

Gold Price Today: Gold Lovers, Here are the updates form the morning charts!
Gold prices edged higher on MCX Friday morning, buoyed by a softer dollar and mounting worries over global trade disputes. MCX Gold August 5 contracts climbed 0.15% to Rs 97,280 per 10 grams by 9:30 AM. With the dollar index slipping nearly 0.61%, gold becomes more attractive for international buyers looking for a safe haven.
In Delhi, gold is trading at Rs 99,780 per 10 grams, reflecting ongoing demand amid uncertain economic conditions.
While gold heats up and silver stays cool, the trade war drama continues. Are you stacking gold for safety or just watching the market unfold? Share your moves with us!
Check Gold Price Today In Your City-
|City
|Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm)
|Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm)
|Silver Price (Rs/kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 90,900
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Noida
|Rs 90,900
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Lucknow
|Rs 90,900
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 90,210
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 90,210
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Chennai
|Rs 90,210
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Pune
|Rs 90,210
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 90,210
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 90,210
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 90,210
|Rs 99,780
|Rs 1,09,000
(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return)
Silver Price Today
On July 10, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to Rs 1,09,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump.
Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.
- Silver Has Industrial Uses
Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.
- More Volatile Than Gold
Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.
- Natural Antibacterial Properties
Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.
- India Is a Major Consumer
India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.
- Often Mined as a Byproduct
Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.
Here Is Something Funny About Gold
- Gold is like the celebrity of metals — everyone wants a piece of it!
- It never goes out of style, making it the ultimate timeless bling.
- Gold doesn’t need to check its phone for likes — it’s already famous!
- Pirates risked their lives for gold… probably because they hadn’t heard of Amazon Prime!
- It’s so precious, even Grandma’s jewelry box is basically a mini gold vault.
- Gold: the only metal that makes you feel rich just by looking at it!
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
