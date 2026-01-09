LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump iran ali khamenei cbfc Beckham family rift Howard Lutnick Claudia Sheinbaum ayatollah ali khamenei donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Gold and defence stocks rally as the US military intervention in Venezuela heightens geopolitical tensions. Investors seek safe-haven assets, while oil markets remain largely unaffected due to Venezuela’s reduced output.

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally As Venezuela Crisis Escalates (Pic: Reuters)
Gold and Defence Stocks Rally As Venezuela Crisis Escalates (Pic: Reuters)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 9, 2026 13:44:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Gold and Defence Stocks Gain as Geopolitical Tensions Rise

Gold and defence contractors have emerged as key beneficiaries of the ongoing Venezuelan crisis, with the US military intervention intensifying geopolitical risk and investor demand for safe‑haven and security‑related assets, according to a report by DBS Bank. The United States launched military strikes in Venezuela on January 3, 2026, capturing President Nicolás Maduro and bringing him to the US to face federal charges, including narco‑terrorism conspiracy. In financial markets, attention has shifted toward assets that typically benefit during heightened uncertainty.

You Might Be Interested In

Safe‑Haven Metals Catch Investors’ Eye

Gold prices have climbed as investors seek protection from increased global risk; precious metals historically attract inflows during military conflicts, often posting short‑term rallies in the aftermath of major escalations. Spot gold and silver have both risen as traders hedge portfolios against geopolitical shocks. Analysts note that heightened risk sentiment and uncertainty around global trade and energy security underpin these moves.

Defence Sector Draws Capital Amid Rising Instability

Defence companies have also moved into focus, with markets pricing in accelerated military spending against a backdrop of rising instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and now Latin America. Global policymakers are boosting defence budgets, and defence stocks have seen strong reactions from investors seeking exposure to this new risk environment.

You Might Be Interested In

Defence Sector Draws Capital Amid Rising Instability

Defence companies have also moved into focus, with markets pricing in accelerated military spending against a backdrop of rising instability in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and now Latin America. Global policymakers are boosting defence budgets, and defence stocks have seen strong reactions from investors seeking exposure to this new risk environment.

(Syndicated From ANI & Reuters)

Also Read: Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could Rock Global Markets; Here’s How

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 1:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: defence contractorsdefence stocksfinancial-marketsgeopolitical-tensionsglobal instabilityGold pricesgold rallyinvestor demandmarket impactmarket rallyoil marketssafe haven investmentsafe-haven assetsUS military actionVenezuela crisis

RELATED News

Will Indian Stock Market Bounce Back? Nifty Drops 250+ Points, Sensex Plunges 780; Why Did Dalaal Street Crash On Thursday

BCCL IPO 2026: First PSU Offering Of The Year Opens Today, Sparking Investor Excitement And Grey Market Buzz

Gold and Silver Price Today on 9 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

BIG RELIEF: Will Vodafone Idea Shares Keep Rising? Stock Jumps 9% On DoT AGR Freeze and Staggered Repayment Plan

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Start Cautious After Thursday’s Bloodbath; Bears Dominate, Recovery Looks Far Off Amid Fragile Gains

LATEST NEWS

Virat Kohli Begins Preparations For New Zealand ODIs After Stunning Show In Vijay Hazare Trophy | WATCH

‘Bhabiji Ji Ghar Par Hain’ Makes Big-Screen Debut: First Poster OUT, Release Date And Star Cast Revealed

Delhi Shivers On Season’s Coldest Day; Noida And Gurugram Witness Unexpected Winter Rain, Alerting Residents Nationwide

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Breakup Buzz After AP Dhillon Concert Controversy: Netizens Flood Social Media With Mixed Reactions

PSL’s New Franchises Sold For Pennies Compared To IPL, Hyderabad At $6.25M, Sialkot $6.61M – Cricket Fans Call Out Pakistan’s Bankruptcy

Who Is Reza Pahlavi? Meet The Exiled Crown Prince Of Iran, Catalysing Protestors Who Chant ‘Death To The Islamic Republic’

Google Rolls Out Free AI Features In Gmail: Here’s How To Make Writing Emails Effortless

Maa Inti Bangaaram Teaser: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Turns Action-Packed ‘Perfect Daughter-In-Law,’ Takes On Goons With Guns

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai’s Demographic Debate Intensifies as Allegations Over Slum Regularisation Put MVA Under Scrutiny

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions
Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions
Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions
Gold and Defence Stocks Rally as Venezuela Crisis Escalates, Safe‑Haven Demand Surges Amid US Military Actions

QUICK LINKS