Stock Market Alert: Buckle Up! Trump Tariff Verdict By US Supreme Court Could Rock Global Markets; Here’s How

The whole world is waiting for the decision; traders are constantly refreshing screens, and policy watchers are trying to read the signals. Will the justices curtail the scope of presidential tariff authority or allow the duties to continue? One ruling could trigger significant shifts in currencies, commodities, and equities worldwide, making today a moment investors cannot afford to miss.

Supreme Court Scrutiny Puts Presidential Power Behind Trump’s Tariffs Under The Spotlight

Are Trump’s tariffs a brave display of power or a violation of the Constitution? This is the primary question the US Supreme Court is facing today. This marks the first occasion the highest court will express its opinion on Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, imposed on April 2 last year at rates ranging from 10% to 50%. Lower federal courts have already reacted negatively, ruling that some of these duties exceeded presidential powers. Now, the justices are involved, and the markets are paying full attention. Traders, policymakers, and global investors are eager to see whether the court will rein in executive authority or allow the tariff hammer to keep swinging.

Trump Tariffs Under Supreme Court Scanner: What It Means For Markets

What is the pivotal legal issue the Supreme Court is examining?

Can Donald Trump use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without Congress’s approval, a power traditionally reserved for the legislative branch?

Why are conservative justices concerned?

During the November 5 hearing, the 6–3 conservative majority expressed “serious concerns” over the use of federal law to justify the imposition of sweeping tariffs.

What would a ruling in favour of Trump mean for him?

It would mark the biggest legal setback of Trump’s second presidency, with long-term implications for US fiscal policy and global trade.

How could this verdict impact Indian stock markets?

Market analysts expect a positive reaction in Indian markets, as India has been among the economies most adversely affected by Trump’s tariffs, particularly the 50% levy. Stock Market And Gold In Focus Amid Global Uncertainty Relief Could Be Temporary for Global Markets

Even if the Supreme Court strikes down the tariffs, the relief may be short-lived, as Trump could still approach Congress to seek approval to reintroduce them.

India–US Trade Deal Remains Crucial

India’s exposure remains high, particularly amid Trump’s aggressive stance on countries importing Russian oil, with proposed tariffs potentially rising to 500%.

Gold and Silver Outlook Amid Rising Uncertainty

While global uncertainty typically supports gold and silver prices, experts expect continued volatility due to geopolitical risks, currency movements, and bond market fluctuations.

Key Support and Resistance Levels for Gold International Support: $4,300–$4,400 Domestic Support: ₹1,20,000–₹1,30,000 Resistance Levels: $4,500 / ₹1,42,000 and $4,700 / ₹1,50,000

