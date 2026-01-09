LIVE TV
Home > Business > Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Bajaj, BHEL, RVNL, SAIL, Coal India, Bata India, Zomato, Bharat Forge, Power Grid

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Bajaj, BHEL, RVNL, SAIL, Coal India, Bata India, Zomato, Bharat Forge, Power Grid

Stocks To Watch Today: Markets to open cautious after a sharp Dalal Street sell-off, with GIFT Nifty slipping and global cues mixed. Investors track key stocks, earnings, deals, orders, and regulatory updates.

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 9, 2026 09:14:44 IST

Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Bajaj, BHEL, RVNL, SAIL, Coal India, Bata India, Zomato, Bharat Forge, Power Grid

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets To Open Wary After Dalal Street Bloodbath; GIFT Nifty Slips, Global Cues Remain Mixed

Domestic markets will open this Friday with a wary no-confidence vote hanging over them, with mixed global cues and a poor investor mood being the main reasons. The tone remains cautious after the sharp sell-off seen in the previous session, which has dented confidence and raised concerns about the pace of recovery.

GIFT Nifty initially attempted to stay positive; at 7:57 AM, it was trading at 26,001, up 15 points. However, the optimism did not last long. By 8:45 AM, it slipped into negative territory and was trading at 26,004, down 9 points, reflecting the market’s bearish and unsettled mood.

This anxiety comes a day after yesterday’s bloodbath on Dalal Street, where the sell-off was so sharp that recovery is unlikely to be quick or smooth. The extent of the fall has left investors cautious, with any bounce expected to face selling pressure.

Globally, cues remain uninspiring. Wall Street closed on a mixed note as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision on the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump and the release of the December jobs report. The Dow Jones gained 0.55%, the S&P 500 edged up a marginal 0.01%, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.44%.

Asian markets are equally perplexed, with gains in Japan’s Nikkei (+0.69%) and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.21%) being neutralised by a flat China CSI 300 and a declining South Korean Kospi (-0.18%). Overall, the market looks startled and wounded, with volatility, false starts, and patience likely to define the session ahead.

Stocks to Watch Today

Auto & Auto Ancillaries

  • SML Mahindra

    • December CV sales up 76.9% YoY to 1,019 units

    • Production up 39.1% YoY to 1,455 units

  • Tata Motors CV

    • Arm TML Smart City Mobility acquires 26% stake in Traveltime E-Mobility Chennai

  • Bharat Forge

    • MoU signed with Germany-based Agile Robots SE for AI-driven robotics and industrial automation

Financial Services & Insurance

  • Bajaj Finserv

    • Completed acquisition of Allianz’s 23% stake in insurance arms

    • Bajaj Group stake rises to 97%; Bajaj Finserv holds 75.01%

    • Transfer ends 24-year JV with Allianz (effective January 8, 2026)

  • Ugro Capital

    • Board approves merger of subsidiary Profectus Capital with the company

Power, Energy & Infrastructure

  • BHEL

    • Secures ₹5,400 crore order from BCGCL for coal gasification project in Odisha

  • NHPC

    • Board approves fundraising up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds

  • Power Grid Corporation

    • Declared successful bidder for Karnataka ISTS transmission project

  • Power Mech Projects

    • Arm PM Green bags 1 GWh BESS order from WBSEDCL worth ₹3,126 crore

  • Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL)

    • Receives LoA for wagon POH workshop

    • Project cost: ₹201.2 crore

  • Waaree Renewable Technologies

    • Project capacity revised to 704 MWac / 1,000 MWp

    • Order value reduced to ₹1,039.6 crore

Defence & Aerospace

  • Astra Microwave Products

    • JV Astra Rafael Comsys receives ₹275.27 crore order from Indian Air Force

  • Bharat Electronics

    • Receives additional orders worth ₹596 crore since January 1

Real Estate

  • Prestige Estates Projects

    • JV Canopy Living LLP to acquire 16.381 acres of land at Padi, Chennai

Consumer, Retail & Hospitality

  • Bata India

    • Board approves Voluntary Retirement Scheme at Hosur unit

  • Devyani International

    • Subsidiary Sky Gate Hospitality sells 51% stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly

  • Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry)

    • Completes internal restructuring via share swap

    • Stake in Swara Baby rises to 76.59%

FMCG & Alcohol

  • Globus Spirits

    • Q3 results today

Cement

  • Andhra Cements

    • Promoter Sagar Cements to sell up to 8.14% stake via OFS

    • Floor price set at ₹72 per share (January 9-12)

Technology & Internet

  • Eternal (Zomato-Blinkit parent)

    • Receives GST demand orders worth ₹27.56 crore

Pharmaceuticals

  • Morepen Laboratories

    • Himachal Pradesh High Court stays GST demand of ₹118 crore

Roads & Highways

  • Highway Infrastructure

    • Enters contract with NHAI; to take over Kaza Fee Plaza from January 23

Bulk Deals

  • Maruti Interior Products

    • Funds acquire combined 1.45% stake via bulk deals

  • Kross

    • NV Alpha Fund buys 0.5% stake

Results & Earnings

  • IREDA – Q3 results today

  • Tejas Networks – Q3 results today

  • Globus Spirits – Q3 results today

  • Avenue Supermarts – Q3 results on January 10

  • Gretex Corporate Services – Q3 results on January 10

  • Gayatri Projects – Q3 results on January 10

  • Hawa Engineers – Q3 results on January 10

  • Elecon Engineering

    • Q3 PAT down 33% YoY to ₹72 crore

    • Revenue up 4.3% YoY to ₹551.7 crore

    • CFO Narasimhan Raghunathan resigns effective January 31

  • Transformers and Rectifiers

    • Q3 PAT up 37% YoY to ₹76 crore

    • Revenue up 32% YoY to ₹736.76 crore

Ex-Date Watch

  • Rights Issue: Viram Suvarn

  • Bonus: Antariksh Industries

  • InvIT Distribution: Energy Infrastructure Trust

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 9:03 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Bajaj, BHEL, RVNL, SAIL, Coal India, Bata India, Zomato, Bharat Forge, Power Grid

