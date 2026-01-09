Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Motors, Bajaj, BHEL, RVNL, SAIL, Coal India, Bata India, Zomato, Bharat Forge, Power Grid

Stocks to Watch Today: Markets To Open Wary After Dalal Street Bloodbath; GIFT Nifty Slips, Global Cues Remain Mixed

Domestic markets will open this Friday with a wary no-confidence vote hanging over them, with mixed global cues and a poor investor mood being the main reasons. The tone remains cautious after the sharp sell-off seen in the previous session, which has dented confidence and raised concerns about the pace of recovery.

GIFT Nifty initially attempted to stay positive; at 7:57 AM, it was trading at 26,001, up 15 points. However, the optimism did not last long. By 8:45 AM, it slipped into negative territory and was trading at 26,004, down 9 points, reflecting the market’s bearish and unsettled mood.

This anxiety comes a day after yesterday’s bloodbath on Dalal Street, where the sell-off was so sharp that recovery is unlikely to be quick or smooth. The extent of the fall has left investors cautious, with any bounce expected to face selling pressure.

Globally, cues remain uninspiring. Wall Street closed on a mixed note as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision on the tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump and the release of the December jobs report. The Dow Jones gained 0.55%, the S&P 500 edged up a marginal 0.01%, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.44%.

Asian markets are equally perplexed, with gains in Japan’s Nikkei (+0.69%) and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng (+0.21%) being neutralised by a flat China CSI 300 and a declining South Korean Kospi (-0.18%). Overall, the market looks startled and wounded, with volatility, false starts, and patience likely to define the session ahead.

Stocks to Watch Today

Auto & Auto Ancillaries

SML Mahindra December CV sales up 76.9% YoY to 1,019 units Production up 39.1% YoY to 1,455 units

Tata Motors CV Arm TML Smart City Mobility acquires 26% stake in Traveltime E-Mobility Chennai

Bharat Forge MoU signed with Germany-based Agile Robots SE for AI-driven robotics and industrial automation



Financial Services & Insurance

Bajaj Finserv Completed acquisition of Allianz’s 23% stake in insurance arms Bajaj Group stake rises to 97%; Bajaj Finserv holds 75.01% Transfer ends 24-year JV with Allianz (effective January 8, 2026)

Ugro Capital Board approves merger of subsidiary Profectus Capital with the company



Power, Energy & Infrastructure

BHEL Secures ₹5,400 crore order from BCGCL for coal gasification project in Odisha

NHPC Board approves fundraising up to ₹2,000 crore via bonds

Power Grid Corporation Declared successful bidder for Karnataka ISTS transmission project

Power Mech Projects Arm PM Green bags 1 GWh BESS order from WBSEDCL worth ₹3,126 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) Receives LoA for wagon POH workshop Project cost: ₹201.2 crore

Waaree Renewable Technologies Project capacity revised to 704 MWac / 1,000 MWp Order value reduced to ₹1,039.6 crore



Defence & Aerospace

Astra Microwave Products JV Astra Rafael Comsys receives ₹275.27 crore order from Indian Air Force

Bharat Electronics Receives additional orders worth ₹596 crore since January 1



Real Estate

Prestige Estates Projects JV Canopy Living LLP to acquire 16.381 acres of land at Padi, Chennai



Consumer, Retail & Hospitality

Bata India Board approves Voluntary Retirement Scheme at Hosur unit

Devyani International Subsidiary Sky Gate Hospitality sells 51% stake in Peanutbutter and Jelly

Brainbees Solutions (FirstCry) Completes internal restructuring via share swap Stake in Swara Baby rises to 76.59%



FMCG & Alcohol

Globus Spirits Q3 results today



Cement

Andhra Cements Promoter Sagar Cements to sell up to 8.14% stake via OFS Floor price set at ₹72 per share (January 9-12)



Technology & Internet

Eternal (Zomato-Blinkit parent) Receives GST demand orders worth ₹27.56 crore



Pharmaceuticals

Morepen Laboratories Himachal Pradesh High Court stays GST demand of ₹118 crore



Roads & Highways

Highway Infrastructure Enters contract with NHAI; to take over Kaza Fee Plaza from January 23



Bulk Deals

Maruti Interior Products Funds acquire combined 1.45% stake via bulk deals

Kross NV Alpha Fund buys 0.5% stake



Results & Earnings

IREDA – Q3 results today

Tejas Networks – Q3 results today

Globus Spirits – Q3 results today

Avenue Supermarts – Q3 results on January 10

Gretex Corporate Services – Q3 results on January 10

Gayatri Projects – Q3 results on January 10

Hawa Engineers – Q3 results on January 10

Elecon Engineering Q3 PAT down 33% YoY to ₹72 crore Revenue up 4.3% YoY to ₹551.7 crore CFO Narasimhan Raghunathan resigns effective January 31

Transformers and Rectifiers Q3 PAT up 37% YoY to ₹76 crore Revenue up 32% YoY to ₹736.76 crore



Bulk Deals

Maruti Interior Products Funds acquire combined 1.45% stake via bulk deals

Kross NV Alpha Fund buys 0.5% stake



Ex-Date Watch

Rights Issue: Viram Suvarn

Bonus: Antariksh Industries

InvIT Distribution: Energy Infrastructure Trust

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Reliance Retail Brings Popular K-Beauty Makeup Brand ‘Hince’ To….