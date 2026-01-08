Reliance Retail Brings Popular K-Beauty Makeup Brand ‘Hince’ To India Via Isha Ambani’s Online Platform Tira

Hince: Reliance Retail on January 8 announced the exclusive India launch of popular South Korean makeup brand Hince through its omnichannel beauty platform Tira, strengthening its growing portfolio of international beauty labels. The brand will be available across Tira’s physical stores as well as its online platform, giving Indian consumers wider access to contemporary Korean beauty products.

Hince Brings Minimalist Korean Makeup To India

Known for its modern, minimalist aesthetic, Hince focuses on makeup that enhances natural features rather than concealing them. The brand follows a “mood-narrative makeup” philosophy, offering sensorial textures and refined shades designed for everyday self-expression.

According to the company, Hince’s formulations celebrate individuality, combining skin-like finishes with effortless application.

K-Beauty’s Cult Makeup Brand Hince Arrives in India via Reliance Retail’s Tira Launching exclusively across online and offline channels Mumbai, 8th January 2026: Tira, Reliance Retail’s omnichannel beauty destination, continues to strengthen its global lineup with the exclusive… pic.twitter.com/fU71Yt6YgT — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) January 8, 2026

Cult-Favourite Products Now Available On Tira

Indian shoppers can now explore Hince’s popular product lineup on Tira, including the Raw Glow Dewy Ball, a multi-use balm that delivers a fresh, luminous flush, and the Raw Glow Gel Tint, known for its sheer, buildable colour and natural dewy finish.

Reliance Retail said the curated range reflects Hince’s signature approach to contemporary Korean makeup, blending subtle elegance with innovative formulations.

Tira Expands Global Beauty Portfolio

With the launch of Hince, Tira continues to expand its exclusive international beauty offerings, aiming to bring globally sought-after brands closer to Indian consumers through a seamless omnichannel experience. “From discovery to delivery, beauty enthusiasts can now experience Hince’s modern Korean makeup philosophy exclusively on Tira,” Reliance Retail said.

Reliance Retail Eyes Strong Growth

Separately, Reliance Retail expects to achieve over 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the next three years. Speaking at the company’s 48th annual general meeting on August 29, Director Isha Ambani said the projection is based on the retailer’s scale and proven business model.

She added that the growth outlook is driven by the depth of opportunity and operational capabilities that set Reliance Retail apart in the Indian market.

ALSO READ: Indian Pharma Market 2026: Branded Generics, GLP-1 Agonists, And Chronic Therapies Set To Drive Growth