Gold and Silver Price in Chennai Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Gold Price in Chennai: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams.

Published: October 18, 2025 14:32:04 IST
Published: October 18, 2025 14:32:06 IST

Gold Price in Chennai: India is celebrating the Dhanteras festival today, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. The day gold has immense value for buying gold and silver to bring prosperity and good fortune. The yellow metal prices are witnessing heightened interest from investors and buyers alike. 

What is Dhanteras?

Dhanteras is the first day of the Diwali festival, when people worship Dhanvantari, the physician of the Devas and an avatar of Vishnu, who, according to Hindu scriptures, emerged during the Samudra Manthana holding Amrita (a nectar bestowing immortality) in one hand and a sacred text regarding Ayurveda in the other.

Today Gold Prices in India

On October 18, 10 grams of 22K Gold is priced at Rs 12,010 per gram, while 24K gold is at Rs 13,101 per 10 grams, and 18K gold is available at Rs 9,829 per 10 grams.

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Chennai 

24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 13,037

8 Gram- Rs 1,04,296

10 Gram- Rs 1,31,370

100 Gram- Rs 13,03,700

22 Carat Gold Price in Chennai (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 11,950 

8 Gram- Rs 95,600

10 Gram- Rs 1,19,500

100 Gram- Rs 11,95,000

18 Carat Gold Price in Chennai (Per Gram) 

1 Gram-  Rs 9,860 

8 Gram- Rs 78,880 

10 Gram- Rs 98,600

100 Gram- Rs 9,86,000

Today Silver Prices in Chennai 

According to the latest data from MCX, silver prices have witnessed a notable upward movement today. The following table highlights the current silver rates in Chennai: 

1 Gram- Rs 190

8 Gram- Rs 1,520

10 Gram- Rs 1,900

100 Gram- Rs 19,000

1000 Gram- Rs 1,90,000

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 2:32 PM IST
