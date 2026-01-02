LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold And Silver Price Today On 2 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold And Silver Price Today On 2 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and silver prices in India on 2 January 2026 remained stable, with 24K gold at ₹13,635 and silver at ₹2,55,900 per kg, showing uniform trends across major cities.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 2, 2026 10:07:32 IST

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India remained steady on Friday, 2 January 2026. MCX rates showed 24K gold at ₹13,635, 22K at ₹12,500, and 18K at ₹10,230. Major cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Hyderabad reflected similar rates, while silver traded uniformly at ₹2,55,900 per kg across India.

Gold Rate In India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on On Thursday, 2 January, 2026. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,635
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,500
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,230

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) In Major Indian Cities 

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai ₹13,724
 ₹12,580
 ₹10,490
Mumbai ₹13,620
 ₹12,485
 ₹10,215
Delhi ₹13,635
 ₹12,500 ₹10,230
Kolkata ₹13,620
 ₹12,485
 ₹10,215
Bangalore ₹13,620
 ₹12,485

₹10,215

Hyderabad ₹13,620
 ₹12,485

₹10,215
Kerala ₹13,724
 ₹12,580
 ₹10,490
Pune ₹13,620
 ₹12,485
 ₹10,215

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities 

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai ₹2,55,900
Mumbai ₹2,55,900
Delhi ₹2,55,900
Kolkata ₹2,55,900
Bangalore ₹2,55,900
Hyderabad ₹2,55,900
Kerala ₹2,55,900
Pune ₹2,55,900

Also Read: India Is Now World's 4th Largest Economy After Toppling Japan – Germany Next? The High-Stakes Road To No. 3 Explained

First published on: Jan 2, 2024 10:07 AM IST
