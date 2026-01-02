Gold And Silver Price Today On 2 January 2026: Check 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold prices in India remained steady on Friday, 2 January 2026. MCX rates showed 24K gold at ₹13,635, 22K at ₹12,500, and 18K at ₹10,230. Major cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Hyderabad reflected similar rates, while silver traded uniformly at ₹2,55,900 per kg across India.

Gold Rate In India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on On Thursday, 2 January, 2026.

24 Karat Gold Rate: ₹13,635

22 Karat Gold Rate: ₹12,500

18 Karat Gold Rate: ₹10,230

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) In Major Indian Cities

Silver Price Today In Major Indian Cities

City 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹2,55,900

Mumbai ₹2,55,900 Delhi ₹2,55,900

Kolkata ₹2,55,900 Bangalore ₹2,55,900 Hyderabad ₹2,55,900 Kerala ₹2,55,900 Pune ₹2,55,900

(With Inputs From Good Returnd)

