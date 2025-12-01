LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on December 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold price in India are inching closer to record highs as strong global demand and market uncertainties continue to push rates upward. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 1, 2025.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 1, 2025 11:25:32 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India are inching closer to record highs as strong global demand and market uncertainties continue to push rates upward. The silver price in India also witnessed a similar trend by crossing the Rs 1.95 lakh per 1 kg mark. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 1, 2025. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,048
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,960
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,786

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today
Chennai  ₹13,167 ₹12,070 ₹10,065
Mumbai ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786
Delhi ₹13,063 ₹11,975 ₹9,801
Kolkata ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786
Bangalore ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786
Hyderabad ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786
Kerala ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786
Pune ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786
Vadodara ₹13,053 ₹11,965 ₹9,791
Ahmedabad ₹13,053 ₹11,965 ₹9,791

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today
Chennai  ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Mumbai ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Delhi ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Kolkata ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Bangalore ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Hyderabad ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Kerala ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000
Pune ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Vadodara ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000
First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:25 AM IST
