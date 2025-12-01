Gold and Silver Price Today on December 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India are inching closer to record highs as strong global demand and market uncertainties continue to push rates upward. The silver price in India also witnessed a similar trend by crossing the Rs 1.95 lakh per 1 kg mark. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 1, 2025.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,048
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,960
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,786
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold Rate Today
|22K Gold Rate Today
|18K Gold Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹13,167
|₹12,070
|₹10,065
|Mumbai
|₹13,048
|₹11,960
|₹9,786
|Delhi
|₹13,063
|₹11,975
|₹9,801
|Kolkata
|₹13,048
|₹11,960
|₹9,786
|Bangalore
|₹13,048
|₹11,960
|₹9,786
|Hyderabad
|₹13,048
|₹11,960
|₹9,786
|Kerala
|₹13,048
|₹11,960
|₹9,786
|Pune
|₹13,048
|₹11,960
|₹9,786
|Vadodara
|₹13,053
|₹11,965
|₹9,791
|Ahmedabad
|₹13,053
|₹11,965
|₹9,791
Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gm Silver Rate Today
|100 Gm Silver Rate Today
|1 Kg Silver Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,960
|₹19,600
|₹1,96,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,880
|₹18,800
|₹1,88,000
|Delhi
|₹1,880
|₹18,800
|₹1,88,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,880
|₹18,800
|₹1,88,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,880
|₹18,800
|₹1,88,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,960
|₹19,600
|₹1,96,000
|Kerala
|₹1,960
|₹19,600
|₹1,96,000
|Pune
|₹1,880
|₹18,800
|₹1,88,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,880
|₹18,800
|₹1,88,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,880
|₹18,800
|₹1,88,000
