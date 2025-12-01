Gold and Silver Price Today on December 1: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold price in India are inching closer to record highs as strong global demand and market uncertainties continue to push rates upward. The silver price in India also witnessed a similar trend by crossing the Rs 1.95 lakh per 1 kg mark. Analysts note that as December begins, precious metals will rise, so investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on December 1, 2025.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold price in India on November 12, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 13,048

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,960

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,786

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today Chennai ₹13,167 ₹12,070 ₹10,065 Mumbai ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786 Delhi ₹13,063 ₹11,975 ₹9,801 Kolkata ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786 Bangalore ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786 Hyderabad ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786 Kerala ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786 Pune ₹13,048 ₹11,960 ₹9,786 Vadodara ₹13,053 ₹11,965 ₹9,791 Ahmedabad ₹13,053 ₹11,965 ₹9,791

Silver Rate in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gm Silver Rate Today 100 Gm Silver Rate Today 1 Kg Silver Rate Today Chennai ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000 Mumbai ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Delhi ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Kolkata ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Bangalore ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Hyderabad ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000 Kerala ₹1,960 ₹19,600 ₹1,96,000 Pune ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Vadodara ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,880 ₹18,800 ₹1,88,000