Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver continued their winning streak on Friday, November 14, but with a little more luster thanks to a weaker US Dollar and more hesitant remarks from US Federal Reserve officials.

MCX gold for December went up to ₹1,26,905 per 10 grams (up 0.12%), and MCX silver for December rose to ₹1,64,805 per kilogram (up 0.21%). As the dollar index dipped for the second consecutive week, bullion suddenly appeared more appealing to global buyers. In a nutshell, the weakened dollar gave precious metals the ideal opportunity to shine, and they certainly didn’t miss the moment.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 15, 2025, Wednesday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,713

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,645

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,535

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Chennai 12,882 11,810 9,527 Mumbai 12,880 11,805 9,660 Delhi 12,713 11,645 9,535 Kolkata 12,875 11,803 — Bangalore 12,885 11,813 — Hyderabad 12,703 11,644 9,527 Kerala 12,703 11,644 9,527 Pune 12,703 11,644 9,527 Vadodara 12,703 11,644 9,527 Ahmedabad 12,708 11,649 9,532 (All prices in ₹ per gram; subject to change throughout the day)

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities

City 10g Silver 100g Silver 1kg Silver Chennai 1,799 17,990 1,79,900 Mumbai 1,732 17,320 1,73,200 Delhi 1,732 17,320 1,73,200 Kolkata 1,732 17,320 1,73,200 Bangalore 1,617.84 16,178.36 1,61,784 Hyderabad 1,832 18,320 1,83,200 Kerala 1,832 18,320 1,83,200 Pune 1,732 17,320 1,73,200 Vadodara 1,732 17,320 1,73,200 Ahmedabad 1,732 17,320 1,73,200 (Prices in ₹; subject to change throughout the day) What’s Driving Gold Prices Today Fed caution dims hopes of a December rate cut, reducing expectations of further monetary easing.

Recent 25 bps rate cut hasn’t reassured markets, as Fed officials signal hesitation for more cuts.

Jerome Powell’s cautious tone cites insufficient economic data to justify another cut.

FedWatch probability drops to 51% for a December rate cut, down sharply from 64% just a day earlier.

Inflation worries and a stabilizing labour market are reinforcing the Fed's hawkish stance, supporting gold prices. (With Inputs From MCX, Good Returns)