Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver continued their winning streak on Friday, November 14, but with a little more luster thanks to a weaker US Dollar and more hesitant remarks from US Federal Reserve officials.
MCX gold for December went up to ₹1,26,905 per 10 grams (up 0.12%), and MCX silver for December rose to ₹1,64,805 per kilogram (up 0.21%). As the dollar index dipped for the second consecutive week, bullion suddenly appeared more appealing to global buyers. In a nutshell, the weakened dollar gave precious metals the ideal opportunity to shine, and they certainly didn’t miss the moment.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 15, 2025, Wednesday.
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,713
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,645
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,535
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Gold (₹)
|22K Gold (₹)
|18K Gold (₹)
|Chennai
|12,882
|11,810
|9,527
|Mumbai
|12,880
|11,805
|9,660
|Delhi
|12,713
|11,645
|9,535
|Kolkata
|12,875
|11,803
|—
|Bangalore
|12,885
|11,813
|—
|Hyderabad
|12,703
|11,644
|9,527
|Kerala
|12,703
|11,644
|9,527
|Pune
|12,703
|11,644
|9,527
|Vadodara
|12,703
|11,644
|9,527
|Ahmedabad
|12,708
|11,649
|9,532
(All prices in ₹ per gram; subject to change throughout the day)
Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10g Silver
|100g Silver
|1kg Silver
|Chennai
|1,799
|17,990
|1,79,900
|Mumbai
|1,732
|17,320
|1,73,200
|Delhi
|1,732
|17,320
|1,73,200
|Kolkata
|1,732
|17,320
|1,73,200
|Bangalore
|1,617.84
|16,178.36
|1,61,784
|Hyderabad
|1,832
|18,320
|1,83,200
|Kerala
|1,832
|18,320
|1,83,200
|Pune
|1,732
|17,320
|1,73,200
|Vadodara
|1,732
|17,320
|1,73,200
|Ahmedabad
|1,732
|17,320
|1,73,200
(Prices in ₹; subject to change throughout the day)
What’s Driving Gold Prices Today
- Fed caution dims hopes of a December rate cut, reducing expectations of further monetary easing.
- Recent 25 bps rate cut hasn’t reassured markets, as Fed officials signal hesitation for more cuts.
- Jerome Powell’s cautious tone cites insufficient economic data to justify another cut.
- FedWatch probability drops to 51% for a December rate cut, down sharply from 64% just a day earlier.
- Inflation worries and a stabilizing labour market are reinforcing the Fed’s hawkish stance, supporting gold prices.
(With Inputs From MCX, Good Returns)
