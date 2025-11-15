LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut amit shah Apple CEO successor Indian Sikh woman Delhi High Court order agriculture scheme csk Babygirl news Jammu and Kashmir blast beef tariff cut
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver extended gains as a weaker US Dollar and cautious Fed signals boosted safe-haven demand. Softening rate-cut expectations and inflation concerns further supported bullion prices across major Indian cities.

Gold and Silver Price Today (Pic: Representative Image)
Gold and Silver Price Today (Pic: Representative Image)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 15, 2025 10:09:54 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Rate in India: Gold and silver continued their winning streak on Friday, November 14, but with a little more luster thanks to a weaker US Dollar and more hesitant remarks from US Federal Reserve officials. 

MCX gold for December went up to ₹1,26,905 per 10 grams (up 0.12%), and MCX silver for December rose to ₹1,64,805 per kilogram (up 0.21%). As the dollar index dipped for the second consecutive week, bullion suddenly appeared more appealing to global buyers. In a nutshell, the weakened dollar gave precious metals the ideal opportunity to shine, and they certainly didn’t miss the moment.

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 15, 2025, Wednesday. 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,713
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,645
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,535

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹)
Chennai 12,882 11,810 9,527
Mumbai 12,880 11,805 9,660
Delhi 12,713 11,645 9,535
Kolkata 12,875 11,803
Bangalore 12,885 11,813
Hyderabad 12,703 11,644 9,527
Kerala 12,703 11,644 9,527
Pune 12,703 11,644 9,527
Vadodara 12,703 11,644 9,527
Ahmedabad 12,708 11,649 9,532

(All prices in ₹ per gram; subject to change throughout the day)

Silver Price in India in Major Indian Cities 

City 10g Silver 100g Silver 1kg Silver
Chennai 1,799 17,990 1,79,900
Mumbai 1,732 17,320 1,73,200
Delhi 1,732 17,320 1,73,200
Kolkata 1,732 17,320 1,73,200
Bangalore 1,617.84 16,178.36 1,61,784
Hyderabad 1,832 18,320 1,83,200
Kerala 1,832 18,320 1,83,200
Pune 1,732 17,320 1,73,200
Vadodara 1,732 17,320 1,73,200
Ahmedabad 1,732 17,320 1,73,200

(Prices in ₹; subject to change throughout the day)

What’s Driving Gold Prices Today

  • Fed caution dims hopes of a December rate cut, reducing expectations of further monetary easing.
  • Recent 25 bps rate cut hasn’t reassured markets, as Fed officials signal hesitation for more cuts.
  • Jerome Powell’s cautious tone cites insufficient economic data to justify another cut.
  • FedWatch probability drops to 51% for a December rate cut, down sharply from 64% just a day earlier.
  • Inflation worries and a stabilizing labour market are reinforcing the Fed’s hawkish stance, supporting gold prices.

(With Inputs From MCX, Good Returns)

Also Read: Tariffs And Global Woes Weigh On Growth, But Festive Demand Shines: SBI Mutual Fund Flags Resilience As RBI May Step In Amid Liquidity Tightening

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: business newsgold price todaygold rates todaysilver price today,silver rates today

RELATED News

Royale Marmo Galleria by Royale Impex

Punjab Attracts Investor Interest at Hyderabad Roadshow Ahead of Summit 2026

Who is Manoj Gaur? ED Arrests Jaypee Infratech MD in ₹12,000-Crore Money Laundering Case

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Hits Full Subscription: ₹85 Grey Market Premium Signals Strong Investor Buzz

Fujiyama Power IPO Opens Today: Will This Solar Star Shine On Dalal Street? Here Are The Key Details

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Sanju Samson Leave Rajasthan Royals To Join Chennai Super Kings For IPL 2026?

Is Tim Cook Leaving Apple? The Company’s Next Big Change Points To A Major Leadership Shift Ahead

Indian Sikh Woman Missing In Pakistan ‘Converts To Islam’, Marries Local Man; Intel Flags Pattern Of ‘Pilgrim Recruitment’

Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India

Surprise! Cardi B Welcomes Fourth Baby, Confirms Romance With Stefon Diggs

“No Melodrama”: Delhi HC’s Sharp Response As Karisma Claims Daughter’s Fees Unpaid In Sunjay Kapur Estate Row

PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

IPL 2026: Sanju Samson OFFICIALLY Joins CSK For INR 18 Crore In Blockbuster IPL Trade Shake-Up

Devon Conway Walks Away From Chennai Super Kings Before IPL 2026, Franchise Welcomes Sanju Samson

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (15.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Saturday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 15: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price In Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

QUICK LINKS