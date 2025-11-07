Gold and Silver Price Today on November 7: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India shows an upward trend after falling earlier in the week. The rebound came as investors turned to the yellow metal amid renewed safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, silver prices are also showing a rise. As analysts are expecting a mild correction, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 7, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold Rate in India

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 07, 2025, Friday.

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,202

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,185

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,152

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)



City 24K Rate Today 22K Rate Today 18K Rate Today Chennai ₹12,295 ₹11,270 ₹9,400 Mumbai ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Delhi ₹12,217 ₹11,200 ₹9,167 Kolkata ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Bangalore ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Hyderabad ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Kerala ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Pune ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152 Vadodara ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157 Ahmedabad ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City 10 Gram Rate Today 100 Gram Rate Today 1 Kg Rate Today Chennai ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Mumbai ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000 Delhi ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000 Kolkata ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000 Bangalore ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000 Hyderabad ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000 Pune ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000 Vadodara ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000