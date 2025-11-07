LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Price Today on November 7: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India shows an upward trend after falling earlier in the week. The rebound came as investors turned to the yellow metal amid renewed safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, silver prices are also showing a rise. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.

Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Gold and silver price today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 7, 2025 11:38:58 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today on November 7: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India shows an upward trend after falling earlier in the week. The rebound came as investors turned to the yellow metal amid renewed safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, silver prices are also showing a rise. As analysts are expecting a mild correction, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 7, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore. 

Gold Rate in India 

According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 07, 2025, Friday. 

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,202

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,185

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,152

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram) 

City  24K Rate Today 22K Rate Today  18K Rate Today
Chennai ₹12,295 ₹11,270 ₹9,400
Mumbai ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Delhi ₹12,217 ₹11,200 ₹9,167
Kolkata ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Bangalore  ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Hyderabad  ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Kerala ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Pune ₹12,202 ₹11,185 ₹9,152
Vadodara ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157
Ahmedabad ₹12,207 ₹11,190 ₹9,157

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities 

City  10 Gram Rate Today 100 Gram Rate Today  1 Kg Rate Today
Chennai ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Mumbai ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000
Delhi ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000
Kolkata ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000
Bangalore  ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000
Hyderabad  ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Kerala ₹1,650 ₹16,500 ₹1,65,000
Pune ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000
Vadodara ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000
Ahmedabad ₹1,525 ₹15,250 ₹1,52,000
First published on: Nov 7, 2025 11:38 AM IST
