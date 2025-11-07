Gold and Silver Price Today on November 7: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Gold Price in India: Gold price in India shows an upward trend after falling earlier in the week. The rebound came as investors turned to the yellow metal amid renewed safe-haven demand. Meanwhile, silver prices are also showing a rise. As analysts are expecting a mild correction, investors are keeping a close eye on gold prices on November 7, 2025. Get the latest price on 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Bangalore.
Gold Rate in India
According to MCX, check the 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold prices in India on November 07, 2025, Friday.
24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,202
22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,185
18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,152
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K, 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 Gram)
|City
|24K Rate Today
|22K Rate Today
|18K Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹12,295
|₹11,270
|₹9,400
|Mumbai
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Delhi
|₹12,217
|₹11,200
|₹9,167
|Kolkata
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Bangalore
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Hyderabad
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Kerala
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Pune
|₹12,202
|₹11,185
|₹9,152
|Vadodara
|₹12,207
|₹11,190
|₹9,157
|Ahmedabad
|₹12,207
|₹11,190
|₹9,157
Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities
|City
|10 Gram Rate Today
|100 Gram Rate Today
|1 Kg Rate Today
|Chennai
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Mumbai
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,000
|Delhi
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,000
|Kolkata
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,000
|Bangalore
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,000
|Hyderabad
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Kerala
|₹1,650
|₹16,500
|₹1,65,000
|Pune
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,000
|Vadodara
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,000
|Ahmedabad
|₹1,525
|₹15,250
|₹1,52,000
