Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Gold Jumps Rs 10 To Rs 78,610, Silver Climbs Rs 100 To Rs 96,600 Per Kg

Gold prices have climbed Rs 10, with 24-carat gold trading at Rs 78,610 per 10 grams, while silver has risen Rs 100 to Rs 96,600 per kilogram. These increases come as global factors, including geopolitical tensions and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut.

Gold Jumps Rs 10 To Rs 78,610, Silver Climbs Rs 100 To Rs 96,600 Per Kg

Gold and silver prices surged in the early hours of trading on Wednesday, with 24-carat gold reaching Rs 78,610 per 10 grams, up by Rs 10. Silver also saw a notable increase, climbing Rs 100 per kilogram to Rs 96,600. The uptick in precious metal prices reflects rising demand amid ongoing global uncertainties.

Gold Prices Across Indian Cities

  • 24-Carat Gold:
    In major cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,790.
    In Delhi, it was slightly lower at Rs 78,760 per 10 grams.
  • 22-Carat Gold:
    The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold rose by Rs 10, settling at Rs 72,060 in cities including Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad.
    However, in Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold was Rs 72,210 per 10 grams.

Silver Prices Across India

  • The price of one kilogram of silver stood at Rs 96,600 in cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Delhi.
  • In Chennai, silver was priced at Rs 1,04,100 per kilogram, reflecting regional price variations.

US Gold Prices Soar Amid Global Tensions

Globally, US gold prices edged higher, hitting a two-week peak. The increase is attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions and growing expectations of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Investors are closely watching an upcoming US inflation report that could provide further market direction.

 

24-carat gold price silver rate today

