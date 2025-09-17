DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!

As of September 17, 2025, MCX Gold Futures Pre Fed Meeting Slump.

MCX gold futures October are slightly trading down at the current price of 1,09,884 per 10 grams, which is 0.25% lower than the previous price.

This slight fall follows investors grabbing some profits in anticipation of the monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve today. A lot of people are keenly observing since analysts anticipate that the Fed could lower interest rates by 25 basis points. This potential decrease in the interest rate is associated with the existence of a weakening US employment market and inflationary fears.

A reduction in rates by the Fed has a tendency to impact gold prices, and most of the time, it renders gold more desirable. Also, the US dollar is weaker, and there are certain rises and falls within the market which are contributing to the mix.