DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!
Home > Business > DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!

DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!

Gold Price Today: MCX gold futures dip slightly ahead of the US Fed decision, while silver trades near highs due to global factors. Gold and silver prices vary across Indian cities amid market fluctuations.

Gold And Silver Price Today
Gold And Silver Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: September 17, 2025 10:11:19 IST

Gold Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a slight dip these days every time in the trading session. These dips are nothing other then investors’ sentiment pushing the yellow metal in and out on the graph. 

Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025 

As of September 17, 2025, MCX Gold Futures Pre Fed Meeting Slump.

MCX gold futures October are slightly trading down at the current price of 1,09,884 per 10 grams, which is 0.25% lower than the previous price.

This slight fall follows investors grabbing some profits in anticipation of the monetary policy decision by the US Federal Reserve today. A lot of people are keenly observing since analysts anticipate that the Fed could lower interest rates by 25 basis points. This potential decrease in the interest rate is associated with the existence of a weakening US employment market and inflationary fears.

A reduction in rates by the Fed has a tendency to impact gold prices, and most of the time, it renders gold more desirable. Also, the US dollar is weaker, and there are certain rises and falls within the market which are contributing to the mix.

As of September 17, 2025, silver futures prices on the MCX

According to the recent data of the 16th and 17th of September, MCX silver is trading close to highs. The unit price was at 129,300 per 1 kg, and it indicates an evident increase.

This growth is largely attributed to external international forces such as the anticipated rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve, the current geopolitical tension, and a weak US dollar. These circumstances are turning silver into a trendy choice among investments as safe havens.

On top of this, the prices are being driven high by strong industrial demand in expanding industries such as solar energy and electric vehicles, as well as the lack of supplies. Analysts feel that silver will continue to appreciate in the near future within a range of ₹1,30,000 and ₹1,40,000 per kg.

Gold Price Today In India

  • Gold price in Chennai
    24K Gold Price: ₹11,215 per 10 grams
    22K Gold Price: ₹10,280 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Delhi
    24K Gold Price: ₹11,208 per 10 grams
    22K Gold Price: ₹10,275 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Gurgaon
    24K Gold Price: ₹11,120 per 10 grams
    22K Gold Price: ₹10,194 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Hyderabad
    24K Gold Price: ₹11,193 per 10 grams
    22K Gold Price: ₹10,260 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Kerala
    24K Gold Price: ₹11,193 per 10 grams
    22K Gold Price: ₹10,260 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Kolkata
    24K Gold Price: ₹11,193 per 10 grams
    22K Gold Price: ₹10,260 per 10 grams
  • Gold price in Mumbai
    24K Gold Price: ₹11,193 per 10 grams
    22K Gold Price: ₹10,260 per 10 grams

Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)

Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24K Gold Price (₹/10g) 22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
Ahmedabad ₹11,198 ₹10,265
Bangalore ₹11,193 ₹10,260
Chennai ₹11,215 ₹10,280
Delhi ₹11,208 ₹10,275
Gurgaon ₹11,120 ₹10,194
Hyderabad ₹11,193 ₹10,260
Kerala ₹11,193 ₹10,260
Kolkata ₹11,193 ₹10,260
Mumbai ₹11,193 ₹10,260

(Taken From Good Returns At 10:00 AM)

Silver Price Today In India

City Silver Price (₹/kg)
Chennai ₹1,44,100
Hyderabad ₹1,44,100
Kerala ₹1,44,100
Delhi ₹1,34,100
Mumbai ₹1,34,100
Kolkata ₹1,34,100
Bangalore ₹1,34,100

Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: business newsgold price today

DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!

