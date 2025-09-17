DO NOT MISS THIS GOLDEN TIME! Yellow Meta Takes An Unexpected Dip While Silver Skyrockets; Check Prices In Your City Now!

Gold Price Today: Gold prices are seeing a slight dip these days every time in the trading session. These dips are nothing other then investors’ sentiment pushing the yellow metal in and out on the graph.
Gold And silver Rates on MCX – September 16, 2025
Gold Price Today (24K & 22K) in Major Indian Cities (Per Grams)
Gold Prices by City (₹ per 10 grams)
|City
|24K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|22K Gold Price (₹/10g)
|Ahmedabad
|₹11,198
|₹10,265
|Bangalore
|₹11,193
|₹10,260
|Chennai
|₹11,215
|₹10,280
|Delhi
|₹11,208
|₹10,275
|Gurgaon
|₹11,120
|₹10,194
|Hyderabad
|₹11,193
|₹10,260
|Kerala
|₹11,193
|₹10,260
|Kolkata
|₹11,193
|₹10,260
|Mumbai
|₹11,193
|₹10,260
(Taken From Good Returns At 10:00 AM)
Silver Price Today In India
|City
|Silver Price (₹/kg)
|Chennai
|₹1,44,100
|Hyderabad
|₹1,44,100
|Kerala
|₹1,44,100
|Delhi
|₹1,34,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,34,100
|Kolkata
|₹1,34,100
|Bangalore
|₹1,34,100
Note: Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.
(Note: The price at few places could be higher due to state-specific taxes, as reported by Goodreturns.)
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)
