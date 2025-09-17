Stock Market Today: SHARE BAZAR IN GREEN! Sensex Climbs 192 Points, Nifty Breaks 25,300: Top Picks and Market Insights

Stock Market Today: Positive Start Amid Global Optimism, Focus on US Fed Meeting

Markets kicked off Wednesday with a spring in their step, but with one eye on global cues. The Sensex rose 192 points to 82,573.10, while the Nifty gained 68 points to close at 25,307.75, not a record, but certainly a confident stride forward.

GIFT Nifty set the tone early, flashing green and hinting at optimism. The cheer, in part, came after a phone call between the Indian PM and the US President, a little diplomacy can go a long way in calming trade nerves.

Today in early trading on the stock front, Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, and Maruti played the role of star performers.

On the other hand, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance slipped quietly into the red.

Still, investors aren’t exactly throwing caution to the wind. With the US Fed’s rate decision looming and mixed signals from Asia, the message is clear: stay optimistic, but don’t forget to keep your seatbelt fastened.

Trader’s Tip for Today:

This is a fast suggestion of mine: do not follow the hype! Stick to good, honest stocks and make your portfolio balanced. Always keep in mind that markets are unpredictable and remain composed and long-term oriented. How will you deal with the current market turns? Share your thoughts!

Stock Market Today Opening Bell

Market Snapshot (September 17, 2025)

Opening Bell (9:15 AM) : Nifty: 25,307.75 up by 68.65 points (0.27 percent)

Sensex: 82,573.10 up by 192.41 points (0.23 percent) The Indian stock market opened on a strong note with both Nifty and Sensex extending their upward momentum. Nifty rose by 68.65 points to 25,307.75, while Sensex climbed 192.41 points to settle at 82,573.10. While Publishing This Article Sensex: 82,628.72, up 248.03 points (0.30%)

Nifty: 25,319.05, up 79.95 points (0.32%) Sensex and Nifty opened strong today, rising by 0.30% and 0.32% respectively, reflecting positive market sentiment and investor confidence amid global cues and anticipation of key economic data releases.

Stocks To Watch Today

Apollo Tyres : Becomes lead sponsor of Indian Cricket Team under ₹579 crore, 3-year deal with BCCI.

: Becomes lead sponsor of Indian Cricket Team under ₹579 crore, 3-year deal with BCCI. Coal India : Declared preferred bidder for Ontillu-Chandragiri REE exploration block by Ministry of Mines.

: Declared preferred bidder for Ontillu-Chandragiri REE exploration block by Ministry of Mines. Jindal Steel : Its global arm submitted a non-binding bid to acquire thyssenkrupp’s European steel business, supporting its decarbonisation plan.

: Its global arm submitted a non-binding bid to acquire thyssenkrupp’s European steel business, supporting its decarbonisation plan. HCL Technologies : HCLSoftware launched AI-first MarTech platform “Unica+” in India.

: HCLSoftware launched AI-first MarTech platform “Unica+” in India. Jaiprakash Associates / PNC Infratech: CCI approved PNC’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates, which is under insolvency proceedings.

Stock Market Today: Gainers And Losers

Top Gainers

Kotak Mahindra Bank: ₹2,020.15 (+2.49%)

Larsen & Toubro: ₹3,671.50 (+2.40%)

Mahindra & Mahindra: ₹3,610.10 (+2.29%)

Maruti Suzuki India: ₹15,591.15 (+2.15%)

Bharti Airtel: ₹1,940.00 (+1.86%) Top Losers Asian Paints share price: ₹2,482.90 (-0.78%)

Bajaj Finance share price: ₹1,005.65 (-0.44%)

Nestle India share price: ₹1,207.10 (-0.40%)

HDFC Bank share price: ₹966.10 (-0.06%)

Stock Market On Tuesday

On Tuesday, September 16, a robust recovery was experienced in the stock market, with both the Nifty and Sensex recording improved performances following a low-key performance on the preceding day.

The Sensex shot up by 594.95, or 0.73%, to close at 82,380.69, and the Nifty shot up by 169.90, or 0.68%, to close at 25,239.10. It was the first time it closed above 25,200 since August 23. Purchasing was witnessed in most of the industries, of which realty, auto, and telecom shares increased by approximately 1 percent each.

The only sector that was red in terms of closing was FMCG. Wider markets followed suit, and the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 0.6% each.

The Nifty top gainers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, L&T, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, and Tata Steel.

Conversely, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Nestle, and Asian Paints closed down in the red as top losers.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

