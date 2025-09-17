Stocks To Watch Today: Apollo Tyres, Coal India, Jindal Steel, HCL, Urban Company, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra Lifespace, PAR Drugs And Many Other in Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, Wednesday, September 17, 2025

The Indian stock market today are seeking to continue the momentum favorable from Tuesday, as benchmark indexes seek to have a smooth start today. Both the Sensex and Nifty50 went up on Tuesday to their best close since July, with the Sensex surging by 594.95 points to 82,380.69 and the Nifty climbing by 169.90 points to 25,239.10.

At the time of writing this article, GIFT Nifty was trading at 25,406.06, and GIFT Nifty gained 70.50 points or 0.28%, which is a positive beginning. The early indicator of Nifty50 performance — GIFT NIFTY — was up 57 points at 25,388 as of 7:50 AM.

The tempo change is done after the Indian Prime Minister took a phone call with the President of the US to calm the trade disputes that are going on. The international indicators are, however, mingled. Asian markets marginally fell before the rate decision of the US Fed later in the day. Nikkei of Japan increased by 0.2, whilst the Kospi of South Korea declined by 1.2.

The US markets fell a little below record highs overnight, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing 0.13 and 0.07 lower, respectively.

Apollo Tyres : Becomes lead sponsor of Indian Cricket Team under ₹579 crore, 3-year deal with BCCI.

: Becomes lead sponsor of Indian Cricket Team under ₹579 crore, 3-year deal with BCCI. Coal India : Declared preferred bidder for Ontillu-Chandragiri REE exploration block by Ministry of Mines.

: Declared preferred bidder for Ontillu-Chandragiri REE exploration block by Ministry of Mines. Jindal Steel : Its global arm submitted a non-binding bid to acquire thyssenkrupp’s European steel business, supporting its decarbonisation plan.

: Its global arm submitted a non-binding bid to acquire thyssenkrupp’s European steel business, supporting its decarbonisation plan. HCL Technologies : HCLSoftware launched AI-first MarTech platform “Unica+” in India.

: HCLSoftware launched AI-first MarTech platform “Unica+” in India. Jaiprakash Associates / PNC Infratech : CCI approved PNC’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates, which is under insolvency proceedings.

: CCI approved PNC’s acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates, which is under insolvency proceedings. Akzo Nobel India / JSW Paints : CCI cleared JSW Paints’ acquisition of up to 75% stake in Akzo Nobel India.

: CCI cleared JSW Paints’ acquisition of up to 75% stake in Akzo Nobel India. Angel One : Entered life insurance via new venture Angel One Livwell; to invest ₹104 crore for 26% stake.

: Entered life insurance via new venture Angel One Livwell; to invest ₹104 crore for 26% stake. RailTel : Received ₹105.74 crore order for smart classrooms in Bihar; also got ₹57.48 crore LoA for hybrid classrooms and ICT labs under PM-USHA scheme.

: Received ₹105.74 crore order for smart classrooms in Bihar; also got ₹57.48 crore LoA for hybrid classrooms and ICT labs under PM-USHA scheme. Lupin : US FDA completed inspection at Nagpur facility with six observations.

: US FDA completed inspection at Nagpur facility with six observations. Tech Mahindra : LIC raised stake by 2% to 10.84%.

: LIC raised stake by 2% to 10.84%. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories : Launched new GI treatment molecule Tegoprazan (PCAB) in India.

: Launched new GI treatment molecule Tegoprazan (PCAB) in India. Procter & Gamble Health : Appointed Shashank Srowthy as new CFO and Executive Director, effective Oct 1.

: Appointed Shashank Srowthy as new CFO and Executive Director, effective Oct 1. Mahindra Lifespace Developers : Selected for redevelopment of two Chembur housing societies, project worth ₹1,700 crore.

: Selected for redevelopment of two Chembur housing societies, project worth ₹1,700 crore. Bharat Electronics (BEL) : Won additional orders worth ₹712 crore for IT, cybersecurity, ESM systems, and more.

: Won additional orders worth ₹712 crore for IT, cybersecurity, ESM systems, and more. Par Drugs and Chemicals : SEBI stopped BTA deal; NSE to appoint independent valuer.

: SEBI stopped BTA deal; NSE to appoint independent valuer. Blue Dart Express : Subsidiary got GST demand notice of ₹365.58 crore.

: Subsidiary got GST demand notice of ₹365.58 crore. TVS Holdings : Board to meet Sept 22 to consider issuing preference shares as bonus.

: Board to meet Sept 22 to consider issuing preference shares as bonus. Amber Enterprises India : Opened QIP issue at floor price of ₹7,790.88 per share.

: Opened QIP issue at floor price of ₹7,790.88 per share. NLC India : Got LoI for two phosphorite & limestone blocks in Chhattisgarh.

: Got LoI for two phosphorite & limestone blocks in Chhattisgarh. SJS Enterprises : Signed MoU with BOEVX (Hong Kong) to co-manufacture automotive displays in India.

: Signed MoU with BOEVX (Hong Kong) to co-manufacture automotive displays in India. Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail : Rebranded Style Up stores to “OWND”; plans 100 stores by FY-end.

: Rebranded Style Up stores to “OWND”; plans 100 stores by FY-end. Premier Explosives : Pollution Board revoked closure of Katepally plant; production can resume.

: Pollution Board revoked closure of Katepally plant; production can resume. Avantel : Received ₹9.92 crore order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders for Satcom products.

: Received ₹9.92 crore order from Garden Reach Shipbuilders for Satcom products. One Mobikwik Systems: Reported ₹26 crore impact from unauthorised settlements by Haryana-based merchants/users.

Quarterly Earnings

Mangal Electrical Industries: Q1 profit down 31.5% YoY to ₹3.7 crore; revenue falls 21.6% to ₹89.66 crore.

Bulk And Block Deals

Star Health : Madison Capital (Mio Star) exited with ₹298.67 crore sell-off; PI Opportunities AIF V bought ₹200 crore worth.

: Madison Capital (Mio Star) exited with ₹298.67 crore sell-off; PI Opportunities AIF V bought ₹200 crore worth. Carraro India : Bajaj Allianz Life bought ₹44.9 crore stake; Motilal Oswal MF sold ₹53.88 crore.

: Bajaj Allianz Life bought ₹44.9 crore stake; Motilal Oswal MF sold ₹53.88 crore. Bluspring Enterprises : Tata MF raised stake by 11.37 lakh shares (~₹9.04 crore); already held 5.09%.

: Tata MF raised stake by 11.37 lakh shares (~₹9.04 crore); already held 5.09%. Nirlon: UAE-based BSREP IV FPI bought ₹29.05 crore worth (5.37 lakh shares).

Mainboard Listings (Sept 17)

Urban Company: Urban Company may list at ~50% premium, per grey market buzz.

Urban Company may list at ~50% premium, per grey market buzz. Dev Accelerator (DevX)

Shringar House of Mangalsutra

F&O Ban List

Angel One

HFCL

Oracle Financial Services Software

RBL Bank

