Gold Prices Today: Geopolitical Calm Cools Down Yellow Metal’s Rates, But Long-Term Glow Intact- Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Caution Cools Prices, But Long-Term Shine Remains

Good morning, investors! It’s Thursday, June 26, 2025, and gold prices are continuing to cool slightly as geopolitical tensions remain contained- at least for the moment.

Today, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 99,780 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is trading at ₹91,500. Meanwhile, silver is down to 8,360 per 100 grams, translating to Rs 83,600 per kilogram.

With global markets in a wait-and-watch mode following the recent ceasefire between Iran and Israel, the demand for traditional safe-haven assets like gold is easing. Investors are slowly rotating back into risk assets, nudging gold and silver prices downward.

Still, let’s not forget the bigger picture: gold has delivered around 7% returns in the last month, 30% since January, and an impressive 38% over the past year- a solid performance for those holding firm through volatility.

Markets are never still. If tensions resurface, gold could quickly regain its shine.

Keep an eye on the dips, respect the trend, and stay grounded in your strategy.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 92,440 Rs 99,780.00 Rs 83,600 Noida Rs 92,440 Rs 99,780.00 Rs 83,600 Lucknow Rs 92,440 Rs 99,780.00 Rs 83,600 Mumbai Rs 92,290 Rs 99,710.00 Rs 83,600 Bengaluru Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,190 Rs 83,600 Chennai Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,260 Rs 83,600 Pune Rs 92,290 Rs 99,710.00 Rs 83,600 Ahmedabad Rs 92,340 Rs 99,710.00 Rs 83,600 Kolkata Rs 92,290 Rs 99,710.00 Rs 83,600 Hyderabad Rs 92,290 Rs 1,00,260 Rs 83,600

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices edged lower today, June 26, 2025, falling to Rs 83,600 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). After surging on safe-haven demand during peak geopolitical tensions, silver now seems to be taking a breather as the Iran-Israel ceasefire talks calm market nerves.

The recent dip reflects a cooling appetite for defensive assets, with investors cautiously shifting focus back to equities and growth plays. But don’t let the shimmer fool you- silver remains a key barometer of global sentiment and can shine again if uncertainty returns.

Ceasefire Cools Gold – But Geopolitics Still Glimmer

Good news, gold bugs and market watchers- the Israel-Iran ceasefire is holding (mostly), and that’s got global markets breathing a little easier. With missiles paused and diplomacy in motion, investors are tiptoeing out of safe-haven trades like gold and silver, nudging prices lower.

But don’t unbuckle your seatbelts just yet. Iran’s whispers about the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing covert ops remind us that calm can be temporary.

Gold may be down, but not out. If tensions flare up again, that glitter could glow brighter in a flash.

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.

Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty. Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.

Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value. Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.

When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable. Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.

Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest. Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

