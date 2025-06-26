‘India’s Zero Tolerance For Terrorism…’: Rajnath Singh Calls Out Pakistan For Pahalgam Attack On Chinese Soil

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sheds light on the growing threat of cross border terrorism. He did not name Pakistan but signaled, saying that countries have adopted terrorism as an instrument of state policy.

He said, “Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations.”

#WATCH | Qingdao, China | “India’s zero tolerance for terrorism is manifest today through its actions. This includes our right to defend ourselves against terrorism. We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them, ” says… pic.twitter.com/KpSjfNqiuT — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

Pahalgam Terror Attack Matches Lashkar Pattern: Rajnath Singh

Singh referred to the April 26 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed over 26 civilians. He told SCO member nations that the nature of the Pahalgam attack bore a striking similarity to earlier strikes carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

#WATCH | Qingdao, China | At the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable regardless of their motivation whenever, wherever and by whom-so-ever committed. SCO members must condemn this evil… pic.twitter.com/62cdoXbKri — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025

“The pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT’s previous terror attacks in India,” Singh noted. His remarks positioned the attack as part of a broader strategy employed by cross-border terror outfits, reinforcing India’s security concerns in the region and its need to respond decisively.

Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor

#WATCH | Qingdao, China | At the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “On 22 April 2025, the terror group ‘The Resistance Front’ carried out a dastardly and heinous attack on innocent tourists at Pahalgam in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.… pic.twitter.com/RKBy9tRK4x — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025







During his address, Singh justified India’s recent military action, Operation Sindoor as a necessary step to counter repeated cross-border threats. He told fellow defence ministers that India launched the operation on May 7, 2025, to destroy terrorist infrastructure across the border. “In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross-border terrorist attacks, India on 7th May 2025 successfully launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure,” Singh said. His statement underlined India’s commitment to national security and proactive counter-terror operations.

Uncompromising Stance on Terrorism

#WATCH | Qingdao, China | “I believe that the biggest challenges that we are facing in our region are related to peace, security and trust-deficit. The root cause of these problems is increasing radicalisation, extremism and terrorism. Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with… pic.twitter.com/7PxVOPRur1 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2025







Singh urged the SCO member states to adopt a unified and uncompromising stance against terrorism. He stressed that the organisation should not maintain silence when countries shelter terrorists or use them for geopolitical objectives.

By invoking the Pahalgam incident and India’s military response, Singh reinforced India’s call for zero tolerance on terror and pressed for greater international cooperation through SCO. His speech added urgency to the forum’s discussions on regional peace, security, and counter-terrorism coordination.

Must Read: Rajnath Singh In China: SCO Defence Ministers Meet In Qingdao