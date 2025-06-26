Live Tv
Home > India > 'India's Zero Tolerance For Terrorism…': Rajnath Singh Calls Out Pakistan For Pahalgam Attack On Chinese Soil

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, addressing the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting in China, condemned cross-border terrorism and indirectly called out Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack. He stated that India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, stressing that SCO must not remain silent against nations that shelter terrorists.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 26, 2025 08:55:33 IST

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) – Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday sheds light on the growing threat of cross border terrorism. He did not name Pakistan but signaled, saying that countries have adopted terrorism as an instrument of state policy. 

He said, “Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of policy and provide shelter to terrorists. There should be no place for such double standards. SCO should not hesitate to criticise such nations.”

Pahalgam Terror Attack Matches Lashkar Pattern: Rajnath Singh

Singh referred to the April 26 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed over 26 civilians. He told SCO member nations that the nature of the Pahalgam attack bore a striking similarity to earlier strikes carried out by the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

 “The pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT’s previous terror attacks in India,” Singh noted. His remarks positioned the attack as part of a broader strategy employed by cross-border terror outfits, reinforcing India’s security concerns in the region and its need to respond decisively.

Rajnath Singh On Operation Sindoor 



During his address, Singh justified India’s recent military action, Operation Sindoor as a necessary step to counter repeated cross-border threats. He told fellow defence ministers that India launched the operation on May 7, 2025, to destroy terrorist infrastructure across the border. “In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross-border terrorist attacks, India on 7th May 2025 successfully launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle cross-border terrorist infrastructure,” Singh said. His statement underlined India’s commitment to national security and proactive counter-terror operations.

Uncompromising Stance on Terrorism



Singh urged the SCO member states to adopt a unified and uncompromising stance against terrorism. He stressed that the organisation should not maintain silence when countries shelter terrorists or use them for geopolitical objectives.

By invoking the Pahalgam incident and India’s military response, Singh reinforced India’s call for zero tolerance on terror and pressed for greater international cooperation through SCO. His speech added urgency to the forum’s discussions on regional peace, security, and counter-terrorism coordination.

