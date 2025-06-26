Live Tv
Rajnath Singh In China: SCO Defence Ministers Meet In Qingdao

Rajnath Singh In China: SCO Defence Ministers Meet In Qingdao

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Qingdao, China, for the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting, where he was welcomed by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun. The summit, held from June 25 to 26, brings together leaders from India, China, Russia, and Central Asia to discuss regional security, counter-terrorism, and defence cooperation.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Qingdao (China).

Last Updated: June 26, 2025 09:28:10 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Qingdao, China, on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers’ Meeting. Informing that the event started from June 25 to June 26. Rajnath Singh is the first Indian Defence Minister to visit China in 12 years. 

He was welcomed by Chinese Defence Minister Admiral Dong Jun. In contradictory, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Minister Khawaja Asif also reached the meeting site shortly after Singh.

The SCO Meet In China 

In the two-day meet, the SCO is expected to discuss counter-terrorism strategies, defence coordination and most importantly, peace-building efforts.   

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation comprises India, China, Russia, and several Central Asian countries. These member states aim to foster regional stability through collective action and mutual dialogue. In line with the agenda, the forum will also focus on deepening military cooperation and addressing emerging transnational security threats across the SCO region.

India to Highlight Commitment to SCO Principles and Peace

The Ministry of Defence released a statement ahead of the summit, noting India’s strong commitment to SCO’s core principles. “Defence Ministry is expected to highlight India’s continued commitment to the principles and mandate of the SCO, outline India’s vision towards achieving greater international peace & security, call for joint & consistent efforts to eliminate terrorism & extremism in the region, and stress on the need for greater trade, economic cooperation and connectivity within SCO,” the release stated. Singh is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his Chinese and Russian counterparts during the summit.

SCO Aims to Strengthen Multilateral Ties and Sovereignty

India has played an active role in the SCO since becoming a full member in 2017. The Ministry reiterated the importance it places on multilateral cooperation. “SCO pursues its policy based on the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity of nations, non-interference in internal affairs, mutual respect, understanding and equality of all member states,” the Ministry added.

China holds the 2025 Chairmanship under the theme “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move.” Member states also include Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Belarus.

