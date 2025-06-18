Gold Prices Today: Hold Tight To Your Yellow Metal As Rates Climb Daily- Check Prices In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Happy Wednesday, investors! The week’s mid-point is here, and gold is back in the spotlight amid a mix of global tensions and market watchfulness.

Today, June 18, 2025, 24-carat gold prices have eased slightly to Rs 1,01,600 per 10 grams, reflecting a modest dip from recent levels. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is trading around Rs 92,500 per 10 grams, making it a little easier on jewellery buyers’ pockets, according to the latest data.

Silver, on the other hand, is holding steady, priced at approximately Rs 1,10,000 per kilogram, showing resilience despite the market’s cautious mood.

This cautious movement comes as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement tonight, which could set the tone for global markets and influence precious metals prices further.

So, keep your eyes on the charts—because with geopolitical tensions simmering and policy decisions looming, every price move tells a story worth following.

Looking at MCX gold prices, gold has risen 3% in the past week and 7% in the past month. Since January, gold has delivered a 30% return, and over the past one year, it has surged by 38%.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 92,650 Rs 1,01,060 Rs 1,11,000 Noida Rs 92,650 Rs 1,01,060 Rs 1,11,000 Lucknow Rs 92,650 Rs 1,01,060 Rs 1,11,000 Mumbai Rs 92,500 Rs 1,00,910 Rs 1,11,000 Bengaluru Rs 92,500 Rs 1,00,910 Rs 1,11,000 Chennai Rs 92,500 Rs 1,00,910 Rs 1,21,000 Pune Rs 92,500 Rs 1,00,910 Rs 1,11,000 Ahmedabad Rs 92,550 Rs 1,00,960 Rs 1,11,000 Kolkata Rs 92,500 Rs 1,00,910 Rs 1,11,000 Hyderabad Rs 92,500 Rs 1,00,910 Rs 1,21,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices have surged to ₹1,09,250 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, June 18, 2025, marking a 2.5% increase from the previous session. Riding the wave of global tensions and safe-haven demand, silver is being snapped up faster than your favorite weekend snack. Experts say if the drama continues, silver might hit ₹1,20,000 by Diwali—talk about shiny goals! So, are you jumping on the silver bandwagon or watching from the sidelines? Either way, this glittering metal is making waves you won’t want to miss!

Gold In The Spotlight As Big Central Bank Decisions In Pipe

This week could be a game-changer for markets. Both the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the US Federal Reserve are set to announce their interest rate decisions—and investors are watching closely. These moves could stir up global markets and shift the mood across sectors. On top of that, ongoing uncertainty around tariffs and trade tensions is keeping nerves high. What’s also giving gold a boost? Central banks continue to buy it up steadily. With all this in play, gold is holding strong as investors look for safety in a sea of uncertainty.

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.

Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty. Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.

Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value. Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.

When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable. Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.

Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest. Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open In The Red, Setting A Cautious Tone For The Day Ahead