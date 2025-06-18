Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open In The Red, Setting A Cautious Tone For The Day Ahead

Stock Market Today: Hello again, investors and chart-watchers! Wednesday strides in, and the market’s tempo is picking up pace.

After Tuesday’s caution-laced close, today brings a fresh canvas, and perhaps a shot at redemption. With indices showing signs of resilience despite selling pressure, Wednesday is where conviction meets confirmation. It’s the day traders lean in to see if pullbacks turn into opportunities or warnings.

Eyes are now firmly on the next round of cues, economic prints, sectoral moves, and global currents—to see who leads and who lags. With safe-haven assets like gold catching attention and IT stocks holding their ground, today could mark the start of a narrative shift.

And let’s not lose sight of the global pulse. The Middle East tensions continue to simmer, oil prices remain elevated, and the rupee feels the weight. The world stage is still moving, and Indian markets are keeping rhythm.

So sharpen those watchlists, tighten those strategies, and step into Wednesday ready to navigate. The week’s turning point might just be today.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on red note (9:15 AM). Nifty at 24,785.20 with −68.20 (0.27%) points, Whereas Sensex opened in Red at 81,389.73 with −193.57 (0.24%) from previous session. The analysts around the nation are anticipating a fund flow to determine the market direction before the week ends. Since yesterday, experts hope positive direction for the market.

Stock Markets On Edge: Rising Oil, Fed Watch, And Vedanta’s Stake Sale In Focus

Global Cues & Oil Market Tensions

Oil Prices Climb: Crude is back near $78 per barrel following reports that US President Donald Trump may be considering military action against Iran.

Wall Street Reaction: Sentiments soured despite attempts at recovery, with weak macroeconomic data adding to the gloom.

Eyes on the Fed: Key Central Bank Decision Tonight

FOMC Policy Announcement: All attention is on Fed Chair Jerome Powell as the US Federal Reserve announces its latest policy decision.

Rate Cut Watch: Investors will be watching closely for Powell’s tone on potential rate cuts.

Oil Price Impact: Commentary on how rising oil prices could affect the US economy will also be key.

Domestic Market Buzz

Block Deal Alert – Vedanta: Vedanta is expected to offload stake in its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc.

Dividend Watch: Vedanta’s board is meeting today to consider a dividend for shareholders.

Derivative Market Update

BSE vs NSE Expiry Shake-up: In a regulatory update, SEBI approved Tuesday as NSE’s new weekly expiry day, while BSE will shift to Thursday. This marks a significant change in market structure and trader strategies.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

AAKASH

UGRO-RE

CINEVISTA

BANKA

SASTASUNDR

Top Losers:

ORIENTCEM

KBCGLOBAL

HINDZINC

IKS

DELPHIFX

Share Market On Tuesday

Yesterday, the Indian stock market stepped back a little, with the Sensex slipping 212 points to close at 81,583.30, and the Nifty 50 easing 93 points to settle at 24,853. It wasn’t a dramatic fall, but enough to say: the mood’s gotten cautious.

Why the hesitation? Blame it partly on the geopolitics. The ongoing Israel-Iran conflict stirred global nerves, sent crude oil prices climbing, and nudged the rupee into weaker territory. That unease seeped into equities, fueling a wave of profit-booking across sectors.

Pharma stocks took the hardest hit, spooked by whispers of U.S. tariff threats. But not all was gloom, IT stocks like Tech Mahindra and Infosys held their ground, even giving investors something to cheer about.

Tuesday didn’t bring fireworks, but it sure set a tone: volatility’s back, and global developments are running the show. Stay nimble, keep one eye on the charts—and the other on the headlines. The week’s just getting starte

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: PM Modi Gives A Clear Message At G7 Summit: Any Country Supporting Terrorism Will Pay The Price