Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Business > Gold Prices Today: Thursday Shines Bright As Yellow Metal Hits New Highs, Silver Also Gains — Check Prices In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Thursday Shines Bright As Yellow Metal Hits New Highs, Silver Also Gains — Check Prices In Your City

Can you imagine? Gold basically refusing to cool off, shining brighter than ever. It’s like the ultimate comeback story, and honestly, it’s got everyone’s attention. gold might just keep breaking records!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Edited By: Suyash Shah
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 19:47:15 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Gold Prices Today: Thursday Shines Brighter for Yellow Metal Buyers

Happy Thursday, investors! As the week unfolds, gold prices are on the rise again amid continuing global tensions and cautious market sentiment.

On June 19, 2025, 24-carat gold surged, pushing prices higher and reminding buyers to brace for a steeper spend. Meanwhile, the ever-popular 22-carat gold, known for its durability, is priced at Rs 92,510 per 10 grams, reflecting a noticeable uptick from recent levels.

Silver remains steady, hovering around Rs 1,10,000 per kilogram, showing resilience despite market jitters.

With geopolitical uncertainties ongoing and key global policy decisions still in play, precious metals continue to attract attention as safe-haven assets. Keep watching those price charts — every move tells a story.

Looking at MCX gold prices, gold has risen 3% in the past week and 7% in the past month. Since January, gold has delivered a 30% return, and over the past one year, it has surged by 38%.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,070 Rs 1,11,100
Noida Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,070 Rs 1,11,100
Lucknow Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,070 Rs 1,11,100
Mumbai Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100
Bengaluru Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100
Chennai Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,21,100
Pune Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100
Ahmedabad Rs 92,560 Rs 1,00,970 Rs 1,11,100
Kolkata Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100
Hyderabad Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,21,100

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices have surged to ₹1,10,000 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, June 19, 2025, marking a fresh uptick amid ongoing global tensions and strong safe-haven demand. Silver is being snapped up faster than your favorite weekend snack! 

Gold Comeback: A Six-Month Winning Streak After 23 Years!

Whoa, gold is on fire right now! Believe it or not, it’s cruising toward a rare six-month winning streak, something we haven’t seen since May 2002. That’s 23 years ago! According to Axis Securities, gold has already jumped 3% this June, and if it keeps this up till the month’s end, it’ll mark six straight months of gains. That kind of streak is crazy rare, only 13 times in the last 75 years!

Can you imagine? Gold basically refusing to cool off, shining brighter than ever. It’s like the ultimate comeback story, and honestly, it’s got everyone’s attention. Are you surprised? Shocked? Or already thinking about jumping in? Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just watching the sparkle, this run is definitely one for the history books. Keep your eyes peeled—gold might just keep breaking records! What do you think, will this streak continue or fizzle out?

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

  • Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.
  • Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.
  • Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.
  • Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.
  • Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open In The Red, Setting A Cautious Tone For The Day Ahead

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?