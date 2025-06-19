Gold Prices Today: Thursday Shines Bright As Yellow Metal Hits New Highs, Silver Also Gains — Check Prices In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Thursday Shines Brighter for Yellow Metal Buyers

Happy Thursday, investors! As the week unfolds, gold prices are on the rise again amid continuing global tensions and cautious market sentiment.

On June 19, 2025, 24-carat gold surged, pushing prices higher and reminding buyers to brace for a steeper spend. Meanwhile, the ever-popular 22-carat gold, known for its durability, is priced at Rs 92,510 per 10 grams, reflecting a noticeable uptick from recent levels.

Silver remains steady, hovering around Rs 1,10,000 per kilogram, showing resilience despite market jitters.

With geopolitical uncertainties ongoing and key global policy decisions still in play, precious metals continue to attract attention as safe-haven assets. Keep watching those price charts — every move tells a story.

Looking at MCX gold prices, gold has risen 3% in the past week and 7% in the past month. Since January, gold has delivered a 30% return, and over the past one year, it has surged by 38%.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,070 Rs 1,11,100 Noida Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,070 Rs 1,11,100 Lucknow Rs 92,660 Rs 1,01,070 Rs 1,11,100 Mumbai Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100 Bengaluru Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100 Chennai Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,21,100 Pune Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100 Ahmedabad Rs 92,560 Rs 1,00,970 Rs 1,11,100 Kolkata Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,11,100 Hyderabad Rs 92,510 Rs 1,00,920 Rs 1,21,100

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices have surged to ₹1,10,000 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) today, June 19, 2025, marking a fresh uptick amid ongoing global tensions and strong safe-haven demand. Silver is being snapped up faster than your favorite weekend snack!

Gold Comeback: A Six-Month Winning Streak After 23 Years!

Whoa, gold is on fire right now! Believe it or not, it’s cruising toward a rare six-month winning streak, something we haven’t seen since May 2002. That’s 23 years ago! According to Axis Securities, gold has already jumped 3% this June, and if it keeps this up till the month’s end, it’ll mark six straight months of gains. That kind of streak is crazy rare, only 13 times in the last 75 years!

Can you imagine? Gold basically refusing to cool off, shining brighter than ever. It’s like the ultimate comeback story, and honestly, it’s got everyone’s attention. Are you surprised? Shocked? Or already thinking about jumping in? Whether you’re a seasoned investor or just watching the sparkle, this run is definitely one for the history books. Keep your eyes peeled—gold might just keep breaking records! What do you think, will this streak continue or fizzle out?

Do You Know Why Gold Prices Surge During Geopolitical Tensions

Safe Haven: Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty.

Investors seek gold to protect their money during conflicts and uncertainty. Inflation Hedge: Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value.

Wars and tensions can raise prices, making gold a reliable store of value. Currency Fluctuations: When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable.

When currencies get shaky, gold feels more stable. Lower Interest Rates: Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest.

Central banks may cut rates, making gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest. Central Bank Buying: Governments buy more gold as a safety net, pushing prices up.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Sensex and Nifty Open In The Red, Setting A Cautious Tone For The Day Ahead