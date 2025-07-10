Gold Prices Today: Will the Yellow Metal Get Cheaper Soon? Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness and Trade War Concerns

Gold prices gained on MCX Thursday morning, supported by a weaker dollar and escalating global trade tensions. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.12% higher at Rs 96,580 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM. The dollar index dropped about 0.30%, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

As of today, gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 99,730 per 10 grams, reflecting ongoing safe-haven demand amid global economic concerns.

Gold prices rose as the dollar weakened and global trade tensions escalated. Trump’s new 50% tariff on Brazilian imports added to uncertainty, while the Fed signaled possible rate cuts due to inflation risks.

So while gold cools off and silver chills, global trade’s heating up. Are you hedging your bets, stacking coins, or just here for the political popcorn? Let us know!

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 90,140 Rs 99,730 Rs 1,09,000 Noida Rs 90,140 Rs 99,730 Rs 1,09,000 Lucknow Rs 90,140 Rs 99,730 Rs 1,09,000 Mumbai Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000 Bengaluru Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000 Chennai Rs 89,990 Rs 99,930 Rs 1,09,000 Pune Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000 Ahmedabad Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000 Kolkata Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000 Hyderabad Rs 89,990 Rs 99,930 Rs 1,09,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return)

Silver Price Today

On July 10, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to Rs Rs 1,09,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump.

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

Silver Has Industrial Uses

Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.

Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment. More Volatile Than Gold

Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.

Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal. Natural Antibacterial Properties

Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.

Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems. India Is a Major Consumer

India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.

India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand. Often Mined as a Byproduct

Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: Markets Stay Calm, Tariff Impact Delayed, Flat Opening Expected