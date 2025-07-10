LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > Business > Gold Prices Today: Will the Yellow Metal Get Cheaper Soon? Check Rates In Your City

Gold Prices Today: Will the Yellow Metal Get Cheaper Soon? Check Rates In Your City

Gold prices rose on MCX supported by a weaker dollar and trade tensions, with August contracts at Rs 96,580. Delhi gold stands at Rs 99,730, while silver eased to Rs 1,09,000.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 11:39:02 IST

Gold Prices Rise on Dollar Weakness and Trade War Concerns

Gold prices gained on MCX Thursday morning, supported by a weaker dollar and escalating global trade tensions. MCX Gold August 5 contracts traded 0.12% higher at Rs 96,580 per 10 grams around 9:10 AM. The dollar index dropped about 0.30%, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers.

As of today, gold rates in Delhi stand at Rs 99,730 per 10 grams, reflecting ongoing safe-haven demand amid global economic concerns.

Gold prices rose as the dollar weakened and global trade tensions escalated. Trump’s new 50% tariff on Brazilian imports added to uncertainty, while the Fed signaled possible rate cuts due to inflation risks.

So while gold cools off and silver chills, global trade’s heating up. Are you hedging your bets, stacking coins, or just here for the political popcorn? Let us know!

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 90,140 Rs 99,730 Rs 1,09,000
Noida Rs 90,140 Rs 99,730 Rs 1,09,000
Lucknow Rs 90,140 Rs 99,730 Rs 1,09,000
Mumbai Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000
Bengaluru Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000
Chennai Rs 89,990 Rs 99,930 Rs 1,09,000
Pune Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000
Ahmedabad Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000
Kolkata Rs 89,990 Rs 99,615 Rs 1,09,000
Hyderabad Rs 89,990 Rs 99,930 Rs 1,09,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return)

Silver Price Today

On July 10, 2025, silver prices on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) to Rs Rs 1,09,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump. 

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

  • Silver Has Industrial Uses
    Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.
  • More Volatile Than Gold
    Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.
  • Natural Antibacterial Properties
    Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.
  • India Is a Major Consumer
    India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.
  • Often Mined as a Byproduct
    Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Stock Market Today Live Updates: Markets Stay Calm, Tariff Impact Delayed, Flat Opening Expected

Tags: Gold pricesgold prices todaygold rategold rate in india

More News

Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine
Meet America’s Richest Immigrants of 2025: Top Billionaires Revealed by Forbes
Bharat Utsav Displays India’s Vibrant Cultural Heritage In Russia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?