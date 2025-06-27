Gold Prices Today: Yellow Metal Has A Soft Decline Amid Market Optimism, Safe Haven Status Intact- Check Rates In Your City!

Gold Prices Today: Steady Decline as Markets Embrace Risk, but Safe Haven Appeal Endures

Good morning, investors! It’s Friday, June 27, 2025, and gold prices are showing steady signs after recent volatility as geopolitical tensions ease further.

Today, 24-carat gold is priced around Rs 99,600 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold trades near Rs 9,070. Silver continues its gentle slide, currently at about Rs 1,06,500 per kilogram.

Following the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, global markets remain cautiously optimistic, with investors shifting focus back to risk assets. This rotation is keeping safe-haven demand—and gold prices—soft but stable.

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg) Delhi Rs 90,840 Rs 99,090 Rs 1,07,900 Noida Rs 90,840 Rs 99,090 Rs 1,07,900 Lucknow Rs 90,840 Rs 99,090 Rs 1,07,900 Mumbai Rs 90,690 Rs 98,940 Rs 1,07,900 Bengaluru Rs 90,690 Rs 98,940 Rs 1,07,900 Chennai Rs 90,690 Rs 98,940 Rs 1,17,900 Pune Rs 90,690 Rs 98,940 Rs 1,07,900 Ahmedabad Rs 90,740 Rs 98,990 Rs 1,07,900 Kolkata Rs 90,690 Rs 98,940 Rs 1,07,900 Hyderabad Rs 90,690 Rs 98,940 Rs 1,17,900

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken At 9:15 AM)

Silver Price Today

Silver prices edged lower today, June 27, 2025, falling to Rs 1,06,500 per kilogram on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). After surging on safe-haven demand during peak geopolitical tensions, silver is now taking a breather as the Iran-Israel ceasefire talks continue to ease market concerns.

The rise in silver prices is driven by renewed safe-haven demand amid lingering geopolitical tensions and market uncertainty. Investors often turn to silver as a hedge against volatility, boosting its price during periods of risk aversion. Additionally, factors like industrial demand and inflation worries can also support silver’s upward movement. As global concerns persist, silver continues to attract attention as both a precious metal and an investment asset, pushing prices higher.

Shiny Secrets: Amazing Gold Facts

Gold is so soft that a single ounce can be stretched into a wire over 50 miles long!

that a single ounce can be stretched into a wire over 50 miles long! Humans have been using gold for over 5,000 years — the oldest gold artifacts date back to around 3000 BC.

— the oldest gold artifacts date back to around 3000 BC. Gold is edible! It’s used in some luxury foods and drinks as edible gold leaf or flakes.

It’s used in some luxury foods and drinks as edible gold leaf or flakes. The world’s largest gold nugget ever found weighed a whopping 2316 troy ounces (about 72 kg) and was discovered in Australia in 1869.

ever found weighed a whopping 2316 troy ounces (about 72 kg) and was discovered in Australia in 1869. Gold doesn’t tarnish or rust, which is why it has been used for coins, jewelry, and artifacts that last thousands of years.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

