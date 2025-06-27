Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens In Green- What’s Fueling The Surge?

Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders and market-watchers.

It’s Friday, and the optimism on Dalal Street continues to shine bright following Thursday’s impressive rally. The markets closed strong once again—the Sensex ended at 83,755 and the Nifty50 settled at 25,549—capping off a week marked by steady gains and confident buying.

Investors can expect a smooth and steady transition into the weekend, supported by robust fundamentals and growing foreign interest. The resilience and strength displayed by Indian markets underscore the country’s rising stature as a preferred investment destination amid global uncertainty.

With strong policy support and a favorable global environment, the bulls remain firmly in control.

What Will Drive Today’s Positive Momentum In The Market?

The easing of Middle East tensions following the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. continues to bolster investor sentiment worldwide. This calming geopolitical backdrop, combined with a weakening U.S. dollar, has helped Indian markets bloom with renewed vigor.

Market In Pre Opening Session: Markets Set To Open Strong

Gift Nifty surged 114 points early Thursday, signaling a positive start as Indian equities prepare to ride upbeat global momentum. At 8:20 AM, GIFT Nifty’s strong performance hints at robust gains for benchmark indices today.

Investor nerves eased significantly following the ceasefire between Israel and Iran, providing much-needed relief after days of uncertainty. This calming of geopolitical tensions boosted sentiment worldwide, with Asian and U.S. markets closing higher overnight. The positive global cues are setting the stage for a confident session on Dalal Street, as markets look poised to build on recent gains and maintain upward momentum.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened on warm note (9:20 AM). Nifty at 25,614.00 with +65.00 (0.25%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 83,941.76 with +185.89 (0.22%) from previous session. The market is looking effected with major things geopolitical, but Share Bazaar Shows Resilience.

Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

LT

TATASTEEL

HINDALCO

AXISBANK

NTPC

Top Losers:

SBILIFE

KOTAKBANK

EICHERMOT

TITAN

TATACONSUM

What Is Making The Market Jump Long Steps?

Tensions ease in the Middle East: Israel and Iran honored a fragile ceasefire for the second day on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that American and Iranian officials will talk next week, raising cautious hope for longer-term peace. The 12-day conflict paused on Tuesday after the ceasefire announcement. Conflict began on June 13 with Israel’s “Operation Rising Lion” airstrikes on Iranian sites. Iran retaliated with “Operation True Promise 3,” targeting Israeli energy facilities.

Dollar Index hits 3-year low amid Trump’s attack on Fed: The US Dollar Index fell to a three-year low of 97 after Trump criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Trump called Powell a “numbskull” and “fool,” raising concerns over Fed independence. Trump is reportedly considering replacing Powell by September or October to push for more dovish monetary policy.

US rate cut bets rise despite Powell’s caution: Powell maintained a cautious stance, saying the Fed isn’t ready to cut rates yet despite political pressure. Weaker consumer confidence and trade tensions raise concerns over the labor market. Investors are watching upcoming economic data: Q1 GDP, jobless claims, and PCE inflation.

Strong domestic support: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been net sellers, offloading ₹5,670 crore in the last three sessions. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought nearly ₹70,000 crore in June, keeping markets afloat. Mutual funds contributed over ₹36,000 crore in June, compared to ₹53,260 crore in May. Tariff relief talks gain momentum: India is pushing to extend the exemption window from Trump’s reciprocal tariffs set for July 9. India and the U.S. are negotiating a mini trade deal as part of a scaled-down Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), expected by September.



Share Market On Thursday

The Indian stock market rallied for the third consecutive session on Thursday, June 26, with the Nifty 50 rising 304 points (1.21%) to a nine-month high of 25,549. The Sensex jumped 1,003 points (1.21%) to 83,759, levels unseen since October 2024, trading just 2.3% below September peaks. Broader markets also gained, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices up over 0.5%. Metal stocks led the rally, lifting the Nifty Metal index by 2.3%, followed by oil and gas shares, boosted by falling crude prices, pushing the Nifty Oil & Gas index up 1.86%.

