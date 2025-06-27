Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Offbeat > Rath Yatra 2025: Did You Know The Story of A Muslim Follower of Jagannath? Read Here

Rath Yatra 2025: Did You Know The Story of A Muslim Follower of Jagannath? Read Here

During Rath Yatra 2025, the story of Salabega—a devout Muslim follower of Lord Jagannath—resonates powerfully with pilgrims. Known for his unwavering devotion, Salabega once prayed to see the Lord despite being gravely ill. Moved by his faith, Lord Jagannath is believed to have halted his chariot, Nandighosha, granting him darshan. Salabega later composed the iconic bhajan “Ahe Nila Saila,” which remains a vital part of Jagannath worship.

Rath Yatra 2025

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 08:45:36 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Rath Yatra, also called a chariot festival, is a grand public procession in chariot. It is a festival celebrating the journey of Lord Jaggannath from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha. This undoubtedly garners global attention. 

However, did you know that there stands a story of a Muslim devotee of Lord Jagannath where the chariot did not move untill this devotee -Salabega, pulled the chariot. 

Salabega’s devotion Towards Lord Jagannath

Salabega grew up in a Muslim household in Odisha but felt drawn to Lord Jagannath from an early age. He immersed himself in the deity’s lore and soon became a devoted poet, composing heartfelt hymns. Among his most famous works is “Ahe Nila Saila,” through which he celebrated Jagannath’s magnificence and grace.

An Illness That Stirred Miracles

On one Rath Yatra, Salabega fell seriously ill and could not attend the Rath procession. Desperate to join one, he prayed to Lord for the chariot to wait. According to legend, Lord Jagannath responded to his devotion by halting the movement of Nandighosha, allowing Salabega to witness his divine pull.

This miracle symbolised that true devotion can transcend all barriers.

Pilgrims and priests alike witnessed the moment Lord Jagannath paused at Salabega’s call. This pause stirred deep emotions among onlookers and gave rise to countless retellings. Even today, people recount how the procession came to a standstill, enabling Salabega’s eyes to meet the Lord’s majestic presence despite his critical state.

Salabega’s faith continues to inspire devotees during the Rath Yatra. Pilgrims visit his shrine on Grand Road in Puri, paying tribute to a man whose devotion crossed religious lines. His hymn, “Ahe Nila Saila,” remains a cherished offering in Jagannath worship, reminding worshippers that divine love knows no boundaries.

Must Read: Rath Yatra Begins: Does Lord Jagannath Falls Sick Before Yatra?

Tags: muslim devoteerath yatra
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?