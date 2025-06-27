Rath Yatra 2025: Did You Know The Story of A Muslim Follower of Jagannath? Read Here

Rath Yatra, also called a chariot festival, is a grand public procession in chariot. It is a festival celebrating the journey of Lord Jaggannath from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple in Puri, Odisha. This undoubtedly garners global attention.

However, did you know that there stands a story of a Muslim devotee of Lord Jagannath where the chariot did not move untill this devotee -Salabega, pulled the chariot.

Salabega’s devotion Towards Lord Jagannath

Salabega grew up in a Muslim household in Odisha but felt drawn to Lord Jagannath from an early age. He immersed himself in the deity’s lore and soon became a devoted poet, composing heartfelt hymns. Among his most famous works is “Ahe Nila Saila,” through which he celebrated Jagannath’s magnificence and grace.

An Illness That Stirred Miracles

On one Rath Yatra, Salabega fell seriously ill and could not attend the Rath procession. Desperate to join one, he prayed to Lord for the chariot to wait. According to legend, Lord Jagannath responded to his devotion by halting the movement of Nandighosha, allowing Salabega to witness his divine pull.

This miracle symbolised that true devotion can transcend all barriers.

Pilgrims and priests alike witnessed the moment Lord Jagannath paused at Salabega’s call. This pause stirred deep emotions among onlookers and gave rise to countless retellings. Even today, people recount how the procession came to a standstill, enabling Salabega’s eyes to meet the Lord’s majestic presence despite his critical state.

Salabega’s faith continues to inspire devotees during the Rath Yatra. Pilgrims visit his shrine on Grand Road in Puri, paying tribute to a man whose devotion crossed religious lines. His hymn, “Ahe Nila Saila,” remains a cherished offering in Jagannath worship, reminding worshippers that divine love knows no boundaries.

