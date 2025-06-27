Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Understanding the Anavasara Ritual and Lord Jagannath’s ‘Illness’.

Anavasara Rath Yatra 2025: The grand, age-old ritual Rath Yatra begins for 15 days. Based on the festival, there are several stories and beliefs that might not be known. However, let’s start with the first belief:

1. Did Lord Jagannath Fall Sick Before the Rath Yatra?

In Puri, Odisha, Lord Jagannath is believed to fall ill before the grand Rath Yatra and remains in seclusion for 15 days. This ritual period is known as ‘Anasara’ or ‘Anavasara’, during which Lord Jagannath, along with Balabhadra and Subhadra, recovers from illness. Two popular explanations exist. One suggests that Lord Jagannath absorbed the illness of his devotee, Madhav, to relieve him. The other links it to Snan Purnima, where the deities are bathed with 108 pots of water, causing fever-like symptoms. During this time, priests provide the deities with herbal care until they recover for the festival.

2. Krishna’s Heart Still Beats in Jagannath Idol, Say Devotees

A widely known story connects Lord Jagannath’s idol with Lord Krishna’s heart. As per tradition, when Krishna left the mortal world, his heart continued to beat and found its place inside the idol of Lord Jagannath. Every 8, 12, or 19 years during Nabakalebara, the wooden idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra are ceremoniously replaced. This sacred ritual involves transferring the Brahma Padartha—believed to be Krishna’s divine heart—into the new idols. The process is carried out in secrecy by select priests, preserving the temple’s long-held spiritual mystery and belief in the Lord’s eternal presence.

3. The Story of A Muslim Follower of Jagannath

The story of Salabega stands as a testament to the universal devotion for Lord Jagannath. Salabega, a Muslim poet and ardent devotee, once fell gravely ill during Rath Yatra. He prayed to the Lord to wait for his arrival, and the legend says Lord Jagannath halted his chariot, Nandighosha, so Salabega could have his darshan. Inspired by this miracle, Salabega composed the renowned bhajan “Ahe Nila Saila”. His shrine still stands on Grand Road, Puri, where pilgrims pay homage during the Yatra. His legacy remains etched in Odisha’s devotional literature and spiritual tradition.

4. Why Jagannath Idols Have Only Faces?

The incomplete idols of Lord Jagannath and his siblings have a unique origin. As per legend, King Indradyumna of Satyuga dreamt of constructing a temple for Krishna, Balabhadra, and Subhadra. Lord Vishwakarma arrived as an old sculptor and agreed to carve the idols on one condition he must not be disturbed for 21 days.

Growing anxious after hearing no sound, the King opened the door early. The sculptor vanished, leaving the idols unfinished. Lord Brahma instructed the King to consecrate the idols as they were. Since then, the Jagannath Temple houses these distinct, limb-less divine figures.

