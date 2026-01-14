LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato anders antonsen cristiano ronaldo bjp john mayer ali khamenei donald trump islamic nato
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

Gold is expected to rally in 2026, supported by central bank demand, a weaker US dollar, geopolitical risks, and diversification needs, remaining a stabilizing hedge against volatile equities and macro uncertainty.

Gold In Dubai
Gold In Dubai

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 14, 2026 14:19:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

Gold Remains in the Spotlight Amid Uncertainty

You Might Be Interested In

Gold is set to remain firmly in the spotlight in 2026 as investors brace for a year of strong risk-asset performance accompanied by rising uncertainty, according to Standard Chartered’s latest global outlook. The report notes, “We remain Overweight on gold, with 3- and 12-month price targets at USD 4,350/oz and USD 4,800/oz, respectively. Ongoing Emerging Market (EM) central bank demand and supportive macro conditions should sustain gold’s rally.”

It expects gold to extend its multi-year rally, supported by sustained central bank buying, a weaker US dollar, and the re-emergence of gold’s inverse relationship with real bond yields. Elevated geopolitical and macroeconomic risks are reinforcing gold’s role as a key portfolio diversifier.

You Might Be Interested In

Gold vs. Equities: A Relative Bargain

While gold prices are already at record highs in inflation-adjusted terms, the bank notes that the metal remains relatively inexpensive when compared with global equities, particularly the US S&P 500. The outlook comes as markets debate whether soaring equity valuations, driven largely by AI enthusiasm, are approaching bubble territory.

Although Standard Chartered does not see conditions resembling past financial crises, higher dispersion across asset classes makes diversification essential. In this environment, gold is expected to act as a stabilizing force should optimism around growth assets falter.

Emerging Market Demand and a Softer Dollar

The report highlighted that emerging market central banks continue to diversify away from the US dollar, and gold remains their preferred reserve alternative. This trend provides a strong, price-insensitive source of demand that underpins the market even during bouts of volatility.

Additionally, the USD is expected to weaken over a 6-12 month horizon as the Federal Reserve cuts rates further and the US yield advantage narrows. A softer dollar boosts gold prices by making the metal cheaper for non-US buyers and reinforcing its role as a currency hedge.

(This article has been syndicated from ANI)

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 2:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: central bank gold demandgeopolitical-risksGold 2026Gold Investmentgold price forecastgold rallygold vs equitiesinflation hedgeportfolio diversificationprecious metalsStandard Chartered gold outlookus dollar weakness

RELATED News

BMC Election 2026, Stock Market Holiday: BSE and NSE Announce Holiday On January 15; Check Full List

Did Blinkit Just Drop Its Iconic 10-Minute Delivery Tag? Platform Unveils New Tagline Amid Gig Workers’ Row- But Orders May Still Arrive in Under 10 Minutes

Reddit Explodes Over TCS Employee Salary Drop Post: Five Years of Loyalty, Still Less Pay!

Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Prices Surge To Record Highs Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Fed Rate-Cut Hopes

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Show Mixed Signals; Traders Monitor Earnings, Sector Performance and Market Volatility

LATEST NEWS

2,000 Or 20,000: How Many People Have Been Killed In Iran Under Khamenei’s Watch As Protests Turn Bloody?

Meet Beatriz Taufenbach: Viral ‘Toxic’ Actress Deletes Instagram After Fiery Online Backlash Over Controversial Intimate Scene

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

‘I Don’t Think It’s A Place To Play Badminton’: After Hygiene Row, World No. 2 Anders Antonsen Calls Polluted Delhi Unfit For The Sport, BWF Fines Him $5,000

No Day-Night Match ! England Rejects Pink-Ball Test Proposal for Next Ashes in Australia

King Is Back: Virat Kohli Reclaims ICC ODI No.1 Ranking After 4 Years, Overtakes Rohit Sharma

‘This Girl is Getting On My nerves. She Is Such A Finicky Eater’: Neelesh Misra Blasts Indigo Over ‘Mistreatment’ With 10-Year-Old Daughter

Is Your Child On Gaming Chats? Inside The 764 Network Accused Of Forcing Kids To Cut Themselves And Livestream Death

Did Lionel Messi Decline A £20 Billion Saudi Deal To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo? Everything You Need To Know

UP Shocker: Bareilly Husband Murdered as Wife’s Dark Affair Comes to Light After 11 Years of Marriage

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices
Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices
Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices
Gold To Rally In 2026: Central Bank Demand, Weak Dollar, And Market Volatility Boost Prices

QUICK LINKS