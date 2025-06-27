Government Slaps 27%To 63% Anti-Dumping Duty On Plastic Processing Machines From China, Taiwan

Guess what? India just hit pause on cheap plastic processing machines flooding in from China and Taiwan! The Ministry of Finance dropped a gazette notification revealing these machines were being dumped at prices way below normal — like a bargain sale gone too far. Naturally, this hurt our homegrown plastic processing machine makers pretty badly. So, the finance ministry stepped in and said, “Not on our watch!” They recommended slapping anti-dumping duties to protect local businesses from this unfair price war. By tagging these imports with duties based on where they come from and who makes them, India aims to level the playing field. The goal? Stop the dumping drama and give domestic manufacturers a fair shot at the game. It’s all about supporting “Make in India” while keeping the import prices fair and square!

Anti-Dumping Duty: Investigation Finds Dumping And Material Injury To Domestic Industry

The Ministry of Finance played detective and found that exporters from China and Taiwan were selling plastic processing machines in India for less than their normal price- basically, a pricing trick that hurt local makers big time. This sneaky move caused serious damage to India’s plastic processing industry, hitting their production, sales, and profits hard. Seeing this, the ministry didn’t just sit back; they recommended slapping anti-dumping duties on these cheap imports. The goal is to give Indian manufacturers a fair chance to compete and stop unfair pricing from throwing the game off balance

Range And Duration Of Anti-Dumping Duties Announced

Anti-dumping duties on plastic processing machines from China and Taiwan will range between 27% and 63% of the CIF value.

of the CIF value. Duty rates vary based on the country of origin, country of export, and producer .

. These duties will be in effect for five years , unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier.

, unless revoked, superseded, or amended earlier. The duties will be payable in Indian currency .

. This measure supports India’s commitment to fair trade and protecting the domestic industry from unfair pricing practices.

What Are Anti-Dumping Duties?

Think of anti-dumping duties as the referee in the global trade game, blowing the whistle when someone plays unfairly. When exporters sell goods below their normal value- basically undercutting prices just to win market share- domestic producers can get seriously hurt. That’s where these duties come in. They act like a price equalizer, adding a tax to imported goods sold too cheap, so local manufacturers don’t get steamrolled. The finance ministry saw this sneaky pricing trick with plastic processing machines from China and Taiwan and said, “Hold up, that’s not fair!” By imposing anti-dumping duties, India aims to protect its homegrown businesses and keep competition fair and square. The goal is simple: stop the damage, support Indian makers, and keep the market balanced. After all, fair play benefits everyone on the field!

