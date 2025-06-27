Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Squid Game Season 3: The Most Awaited Season Is Out- Watch Now!

Squid Game Season 3: The Most Awaited Season Is Out- Watch Now!

Squid Game Season 3: The Most Awaited Season Is Out- Watch Now!
Squid Game Season 3: The Most Awaited Season Is Out- Watch Now!

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 14:23:22 IST

Watch Squid Game Season 3 On Netflix!

The last time we saw Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) in Squid Game, he was hitting rock bottom—mourning his friend Jung-bae and licking the wounds of a failed rebellion. But guess what? Season 3 is finally here on Netflix, and Player 456 is back in the game! Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk promises a thrilling transformation as Gi-hun returns to the deadly arena, ready to face new mind-bending challenges and high-stakes games. The fresh batch of images teases a handcuffed, shattered Gi-hun and hints at epic showdowns with the mysterious Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and other players. Lee Jung-jae poured his heart into bringing Gi-hun’s raw emotions to life in these final episodes. So, are you ready to dive back into the chaos and find out if Gi-hun can beat the odds? Squid Game Season 3 is streaming now—don’t miss it!!

The Season Everyone Was Waiting For: Squid Game Season 3

Squid Game Season 3 picks up right where the action left off- after a failed rebellion, the heartbreaking loss of a friend, and shocking betrayal. Gi-hun is at his lowest, but the deadly games don’t stop for anyone. Forced to make tough choices amid overwhelming despair, he and the remaining players face even more dangerous challenges that test their willpower and survival skills. Every decision could mean life or death.

Meanwhile, In-ho returns as the Front Man, welcoming mysterious VIPs, while his brother Jun-ho continues searching for the hidden island- unaware of a traitor among them. Will Gi-hun rise to the occasion, or will the Front Man finally crush his spirit? This is the season everyone has been waiting for.

Stay Tuned For Reviews!

Tags: squid game season 3
