Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > Offbeat > AI Sends Multiple Alerts After Misreading Chinese Man Small Eye For Being Closed

AI Sends Multiple Alerts After Misreading Chinese Man Small Eye For Being Closed

A Xiaomi SU7 Max car’s AI fatigue detection system triggered repeated alerts after it misread a Chinese man's small eyes as signs of drowsiness. Despite being fully awake, the driver, Mr. Li, received multiple “Please focus on driving” warnings during a trip in Zhejiang on June 18.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 12:00:06 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In a bizzare incident, a Chinese man named Mr. Li faced repeated warnings from a Xiaomi car’s AI fatigue detection system while driving, despite being fully alert.

A video shared on social media shows Mr. Li receiving continuous alerts from the car’s dashboard, which displayed the message, “Please focus on driving, drive safely.” The alerts reportedly triggered because the AI mistook Mr. Li’s small eyes as a sign of fatigue. The clip, recorded by his sister, who was seated next to him, captured both the alerts and her uncontrollable laughter.

Incident Took Place in Xiaomi SU7 Max Car

The event occurred on June 18, while Mr. Li was driving his sister’s Xiaomi SU7 Max. As seen in the video, Mr. Li tried to widen his eyes several times to convince the AI system he was fully awake.

“When I forced my eyes wide open, the alarm stopped. But when I let my eyes return to their normal state, it started again,” Mr. Li said, as quoted by Chinese outlet Sohu. He added that the alerts occur regularly when he drives this particular car, though his sister, the vehicle’s owner, never faces the issue.

After the video went viral, Xiaomi Auto’s customer service responded to queries. As reported by The Sun, the company clarified that users can disable the AI fatigue alert feature, though it is not recommended for safety reasons. The video, shared by X user @Igor90007, garnered thousands of views and sparked a wave of online commentary and debate over AI’s limitations and calibration.

The incident drew widespread reaction on social media, with users posting sarcastic and humorous responses. “AI: OPEN YOUR EYES. The guy: I OPEN ALREADY!!” one wrote. Others questioned how an AI developed by an Asian company could misinterpret facial features common among its user base. 

Must Read: Satya Nadella Reveals What The Real Challenge Behind AI Is

Tags: aixiaomi su7 max car'
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?