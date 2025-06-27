Satya Nadella Reveals What The Real Challenge Behind AI Is

With the rapid advancement in AI and its usage, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sheds light on the greatest challenge with Artificial Intelligence. He claimed that the challenge does not lies on developing or deploying it, but the way the users make a use of it.

Speaking at a fireside chat hosted by Y Combinator, Nadella stressed that integrating AI into the workplace demands a complete transformation of workflows. He said, “When someone says, ‘I’m going to now do my job, but with 99 agents that I am directing on my behalf,’ the workflow is not going to be constant.” He noted that even job definitions and team structures must evolve with AI integration.

LinkedIn Merges Roles as AI Reshapes Job Definitions

Citing LinkedIn, which Microsoft owns, Nadella explained how AI is already altering traditional job functions. The company has started consolidating product design, front-end engineering, and product management roles into a single position known as the “full-stack builder.”

Nadella said, “That’s a change in scope of even a job.” He further posed questions about how product teams should be rebuilt with these new, blended roles. This structural shift reflects Microsoft’s broader strategy to streamline operations and adapt to an AI-driven workplace landscape.

Microsoft Cuts Jobs to Streamline Workforce

In May, Microsoft announced it would cut around 6,000 jobs, accounting for less than 3% of its global workforce. A company spokesperson clarified that the layoffs were not performance-related.

A Business Insider report from April indicated that the aim was to reduce layers of middle management and increase the ratio of coders to noncoders. The restructuring aligns with Microsoft’s internal goal to expand the “span of control,” encouraging fewer managers and flatter team hierarchies.

Other tech leaders have echoed Nadella’s outlook. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang noted that AI has already changed his job and said it will impact roles across sectors. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned AI could eliminate up to 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs within five years.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy urged employees to embrace AI, stating in a recent staff memo that it would “reduce” the company’s workforce over time.

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman emphasized that AI must become part of daily workflows across all team sizes.

