Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality raises over Rs 100 crore from 10 anchor investors ahead of IPO

New Delhi [India], December 23: Multispecialty hospital chain, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality has raised Rs. 100.01 crore from 10 anchor investors on December 19. Company’s IPO will open for subscription on Dec 22. The comapny has finalised allocation of 87.73 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at upper price band.

The Gujarat-based hospital chain is set to launch its IPO for the public on December 22, targetting to raise Rs 250.8 crore via initial share sale of 2.2 crore equity shares at the upper price band of Rs 108-114 per share. The offer consists of entirely fresh issue.

Craft Emerging Market Fund through its two sub funds – Citadel Capital Fund and Elite Capital Fund – is the largest investor in the company’s anchor book, acquiring 39.47 lakh shares for Rs 45 crore. This follows Khandelwal Finance and Venus Investments which picked up 13.16 lakh shares for Rs 15 crore, and 8.77 lakh shares for Rs 10 crore, respectively.

Nexus Global Opportunities Fund, Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund, Zeta Global Funds, Religo Commodities Ventures Trust, Sunrise Investment Trust, and Innovative Vision Fund were other investors in the anchor book, each buying 4.38 lakh shares for Rs 5 crore in Gujarat Kidney. Vadodara-based Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Limited is a multispecialist company providing healthcare services at several locations in Gujarat. The company is bringing an IPO on the NSE and BSE mainboard to meet its desired capital requirements for the proposed acquisition of Parekhs Hospital in Ahmedabad, partial payment of the purchase consideration for the already acquired “Ashwini Medical Center”, financing the company’s capital expenditure requirements for setting up a new hospital in Vadodara, purchase of robotics equipment for the Vadodara-based Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Hospital, full or partial repayment and/or prepayment of certain outstanding secured loans taken by the company, financing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes, and acquisition of additional shareholding in the Bharuch-based subsidiary “Harmony Medicare Private Limited”. The Business Remedies team has obtained information regarding the company’s business activities from the company’s prospectus.

Established in 2019, Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Limited (GKSL) specializes in providing multispeciality healthcare services at multiple locations in the state of Gujarat, India.

The company operates seven multispeciality hospitals and four pharmacies, with a total bed capacity of 490, an approved capacity of 455 beds, and an operational capacity of 340 beds.

The company’s hospitals include Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Hospital (Vadodara), Gujarat Multispeciality Hospital (Godhra), Raj Pamland Hospital Private Limited (Bharuch), Surya Hospital and ICU (Borsad), Gujarat Surgical Hospital (Vadodara), and Ashwini Medical Center (Anand). The company also operates Ashwini Medical Store (Anand).

Gujarat Super Speciality Hospital provides medical care in areas such as internal medicine, general surgery, minimally invasive procedures, orthopaedics and trauma care, joint replacement surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, respiratory failure, non-interventional cardiology, diabetology, and anaesthesiology. As of June 30, 2025, the company employed 89 doctors, 332 nurses, and 338 other staff members.

Financial performance: In the financial year 2024, the company earned total revenue of Rs 5.48 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 1.71 crore, and in the financial year 2025, the company earned total revenue of Rs 40.40 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 9.50 crore. In the period ended June 30, 2025 of the financial year 2026, the company earned total revenue of Rs 15.27 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 5.40 crore. The financial results clearly indicate that the company’s revenue and profit are increasing year on year. In the period ended June 30, 2025 of the financial year 2026, the company achieved a profit after tax margin of 35.41 percent.

Information regarding the IPO: The IPO of Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Limited will open on December 22, 2025 and close on December 24, 2025, on the BSE and NSE mainboard. The company is issuing upto 2,20,00,000 shares of face value Rs 2 each. The IPO is being managed by the Book Running lead manager(BRLM) Nirbhay Capital Services Private Limited.