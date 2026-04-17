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Home > Business News > Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS for Parkinson’s Disease

Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS for Parkinson’s Disease

Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS for Parkinson’s Disease

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: April 17, 2026 19:47:15 IST

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Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS for Parkinson’s Disease

First in Tricity; among select centres in India to offer next-generation brain stimulation therapy

Chandigarh [India], April 17: Healing Hospital Chandigarh today announced the launch of Adaptive Deep Brain Stimulation (aDBS), an advanced therapy for Parkinson’s disease. With this development, the hospital becomes the first centre in Tricity and among a limited number of centres in India to offer this next-generation treatment.

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This milestone builds on the hospital’s established expertise in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery, with multiple successful procedures performed for patients across North India. Healing Hospital has emerged as a trusted referral centre for neurology and neurosurgery, managing complex brain and spine conditions across the region.

Adaptive DBS represents a significant advancement over conventional DBS. While traditional systems deliver continuous stimulation, adaptive DBS uses real-time brain signal monitoring to automatically adjust stimulation levels—offering a more precise and personalized approach to Parkinson’s treatment.

In simple terms, the procedure involves implanting a small device (similar to a pacemaker) that sends controlled electrical signals to specific areas of the brain, helping regulate abnormal activity and improve movement-related symptoms.

“Patients with Parkinson’s often experience fluctuations throughout the day. With adaptive DBS, we aim to improve stability and reduce these variations, leading to better day-to-day functioning,” said Dr. J.P. Singhvi, Neurologist, Healing Hospital Chandigarh.

“Deep Brain Stimulation has already transformed the management of advanced Parkinson’s disease. Adaptive DBS further refines this by making therapy responsive to the patient’s brain activity in real time,” said Dr. Jaspreet Randhawa, Neurosurgeon, Healing Hospital Chandigarh.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sahibjit Singh Sandhu and Mr. Drishmeet Singh Buttar, Managing Partners, Healing Hospital Chandigarh, said:
“This advancement reflects our continued focus on bringing cutting-edge medical technologies to North India. Our goal is to ensure that patients in the region have access to globally aligned, advanced treatment options without the need to travel far. Adaptive DBS is an important step in strengthening our neurosciences programme.”

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) is a well-established treatment, with meaningful improvement seen in approximately 70–80% of appropriately selected patients. Adaptive DBS builds on this by aiming to further improve symptom consistency, reduce fluctuations, and enhance overall quality of life.

Patients typically require a hospital stay of 2–4 days and are able to resume routine activities within 1–2 weeks, with further programming and optimization carried out over time.

Adaptive DBS at Healing Hospital is enabled through advanced, sensing-enabled neurostimulation technology developed by Medtronic, a global leader in medical devices. With this development, Healing Hospital joins a select group of centres in India offering Adaptive DBS, alongside leading institutions such as Medanta – The Medicity and Apollo Hospitals Chennai.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, coordination, and quality of life. Patients with long-standing disease, medication-related complications, or motor fluctuations may benefit from advanced therapies such as DBS surgery.

With the introduction of Adaptive DBS, Healing Hospital Chandigarh further strengthens its position as a centre for advanced Parkinson’s treatment and brain stimulation therapies in North India, bringing global-standard care closer to patients in the region.

Healing Hospital Chandigarh is a NABH-accredited and one of the largest private healthcare institutions in the region, known for its clinical excellence, rapid growth, and strong focus on advanced medical technologies. The hospital offers 25+ specialties and caters to patients from across Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and beyond.

The hospital is particularly recognized for its expertise in neurology, neurosurgery, spine surgery, and minimally invasive procedures, supported by modern infrastructure and an experienced clinical team. Driven by a vision to deliver global-standard healthcare, Healing Hospital continues to integrate advanced technologies with patient-centric care to improve outcomes and accessibility.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS for Parkinson’s Disease

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Healing Hospital Chandigarh Introduces Adaptive DBS for Parkinson’s Disease
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