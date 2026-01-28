LIVE TV
Home > Business > How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

Stock Market Today: Indian markets open higher, supported by the India–EU trade deal and mixed global cues. GIFT Nifty shows gains; Nifty 50 forms bullish reversal patterns, while global signals and volatility keep traders cautious.

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today?(Image Credit: Canva)
How Will the Stock Market Perform Today?(Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 28, 2026 09:07:43 IST

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start as India–EU Trade Deal Lifts Sentiment

Indian markets look set to start Wednesday on a cheerful note, taking confidence from supportive global cues and fresh optimism around the much-talked-about India–EU trade deal. GIFT Nifty shows positive movement, trading between 25,442 and 25,445, which represents a nearly 60-point increase above the previous Nifty futures close. Tuesday already gave investors a reason to smile, with markets rallying after the trade pact announcement. The Sensex climbed nearly 320 points to reach 81,857, while the Nifty 50 closed above 25,175. As the session progresses, traders should remain vigilant, as global market signals continue to reflect uncertainty.

What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?

Asian Market Cues

  • Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday.

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.79%, while Topix declined 0.97%.

  • South Korea outperformed, with Kospi rising 1.27% and Kosdaq gaining 1.55%, both hitting record highs.

  • Hong Kong Hang Seng futures indicated a higher opening.

Wall Street Overnight Performance

  • US markets closed mixed on Tuesday ahead of megacap earnings.

  • Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 408.99 points (0.83%) to 49,003.41.

  • S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 6,978.60, marking its fifth straight day of gains and touching an intraday record high.

  • Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.91% to 23,817.10.

  • Among individual stocks, Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple advanced, while Tesla slipped.

  • Health insurers saw heavy selling, with UnitedHealth, Humana and CVS Health posting steep losses.

  • General Motors rallied strongly.

Macroeconomic Indicators – US

  • US consumer confidence fell sharply in January to its lowest level in more than 11 years.

  • The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index dropped 9.7 points to 84.5, well below expectations of 90.9.

Central Bank Cues – Japan

  • Minutes from the Bank of Japan’s December meeting showed policymakers agreed on the need to continue raising interest rates.

  • Discussions highlighted the impact of a weak yen on underlying inflation and the timing of the next rate hike.

Precious Metals

  • Gold prices surged to record highs on safe-haven demand amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.

  • Spot gold rose to around $5,186 per ounce after touching a record $5,202.

  • US gold futures climbed to $5,223 per ounce.

  • Spot silver gained over 1% to $113.41 per ounce.

Energy Markets

  • Crude oil prices traded largely flat.

  • Brent crude slipped 0.12% to $67.49 per barrel.

  • WTI crude edged up 0.08% to $62.39 per barrel.

India–EU Trade Deal: A New Chapter in Global Economic Partnership

The India–EU trade deal creates economic ties between the two powers that go beyond a written agreement. The pact opens new opportunities for both sides by improving market access, reducing tariffs, and boosting growth across manufacturing, technology, pharmaceuticals, and green energy sectors. For India, the deal provides stronger access to European markets, likely driving higher exports and increased investment inflows. For the European Union, it offers deeper entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing economies. Beyond trade, the agreement strengthens supply-chain linkages and promotes sustainability and innovation, helping businesses pursue long-term goals with greater confidence.

Stock Market Today, Nifty50 Outlook

Nifty 50 Outlook and Technical View

  • Pattern Formation: Nifty 50 formed a double-bottom near the 24,900–25,000 support zone.

  • Moving Averages: Reclaimed both its 200-day moving average (DMA) and 200-day exponential moving average (EMA), signaling early signs of a bullish reversal.

  • Bullish Candle Signal: A long bullish candle with a long lower shadow appeared on the daily chart, resembling a Piercing Line pattern, indicating a short-term bottom reversal.

  • Support & Resistance Levels:

    • Immediate support: 25,150

    • Key resistance: 25,500

  • Critical Levels: A decisive move above 25,400 is needed to negate the prevailing bearish setup.

  • RSI & Volatility: RSI is in an extremely oversold zone, hinting at a possible short-term pullback.

  • India VIX: Cooled sharply from intraday highs but remains in an uptrend, a potential concern.

  • Expected Range: Nifty 50 likely to trade within 25,000–25,400 in the near term.

(With Inputs FRom Reuters)

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Vedanta, Marico, Vodafone Idea, LIC, RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Hindustan Zinc on January 28

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:05 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: Asian marketsbullish reversalbusiness newscrude oilGIFT NiftyGold pricesindian stock marketmarket-volatilityNifty 50 outlooksensex todaystock market todaytechnical analysisWall Street cues

How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

