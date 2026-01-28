How Will the Stock Market Perform Today? Sensex and Nifty Set to Open Higher, Boosted by Optimism, and India–EU Trade Deal

GIFT Nifty Signals Positive Start as India–EU Trade Deal Lifts Sentiment
Indian markets look set to start Wednesday on a cheerful note, taking confidence from supportive global cues and fresh optimism around the much-talked-about India–EU trade deal. GIFT Nifty shows positive movement, trading between 25,442 and 25,445, which represents a nearly 60-point increase above the previous Nifty futures close. Tuesday already gave investors a reason to smile, with markets rallying after the trade pact announcement. The Sensex climbed nearly 320 points to reach 81,857, while the Nifty 50 closed above 25,175. As the session progresses, traders should remain vigilant, as global market signals continue to reflect uncertainty.
What Is Shaping The Stock Market Today?
Asian Market Cues
-
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday.
-
Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.79%, while Topix declined 0.97%.
-
South Korea outperformed, with Kospi rising 1.27% and Kosdaq gaining 1.55%, both hitting record highs.
-
Hong Kong Hang Seng futures indicated a higher opening.
Wall Street Overnight Performance
-
US markets closed mixed on Tuesday ahead of megacap earnings.
-
Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 408.99 points (0.83%) to 49,003.41.
-
S&P 500 rose 0.41% to 6,978.60, marking its fifth straight day of gains and touching an intraday record high.
-
Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.91% to 23,817.10.
-
Among individual stocks, Nvidia, Microsoft and Apple advanced, while Tesla slipped.
-
Health insurers saw heavy selling, with UnitedHealth, Humana and CVS Health posting steep losses.
-
General Motors rallied strongly.
Macroeconomic Indicators – US
-
US consumer confidence fell sharply in January to its lowest level in more than 11 years.
-
The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index dropped 9.7 points to 84.5, well below expectations of 90.9.
Central Bank Cues – Japan
-
Minutes from the Bank of Japan’s December meeting showed policymakers agreed on the need to continue raising interest rates.
-
Discussions highlighted the impact of a weak yen on underlying inflation and the timing of the next rate hike.
Precious Metals
-
Gold prices surged to record highs on safe-haven demand amid economic and geopolitical uncertainty.
-
Spot gold rose to around $5,186 per ounce after touching a record $5,202.
-
US gold futures climbed to $5,223 per ounce.
-
Spot silver gained over 1% to $113.41 per ounce.
Energy Markets
-
Crude oil prices traded largely flat.
-
Brent crude slipped 0.12% to $67.49 per barrel.
-
WTI crude edged up 0.08% to $62.39 per barrel.
(With Inputs FRom Reuters)
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.