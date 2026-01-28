Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Vedanta, Marico, Vodafone Idea, LIC, RVNL, Titagarh Rail, Hindustan Zinc on January 28

Stocks To Watch Today: Let’s Dive Into The Charts Of The Stock Market Today

Indian equities show signs of starting the day with positive momentum. GIFT Nifty futures indicate a positive market opening, trading at 25,441, up 59 points from the previous close. The markets are set to begin the day on an upbeat note, reflecting improving global sentiment.

Across the Asia-Pacific region, markets continued Tuesday’s positive trend, tracking Wall Street’s strong performance. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.12 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi posted an impressive 1.27 per cent gain. Japan, however, lagged behind, with the Nikkei 225 slipping 0.79 per cent, reminding investors that gains remain uneven across markets.

Overnight, Wall Street delivered a mixed but optimistic performance. The S&P 500 advanced 0.41 per cent to close at a record high, marking its fifth consecutive day of gains. Investor sentiment was buoyed by expectations of upcoming megacap earnings, although a sharp sell-off in health insurer stocks led to mixed reactions. The Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.91 per cent, driven by strength in technology stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.83 per cent amid pressure in select sectors.

Overall, global cues remain supportive, though volatility is selective. The Indian stock market is likely to open on a positive note today, provided earnings-related concerns do not weigh on sentiment early in the session. With the opening bell set to ring, investors should stay alert, surprises may still be in store.

Stocks to Watch Today

Telecom

Vodafone Idea: Loss narrowed to ₹5,286 crore in Q3FY26 from ₹6,609 crore YoY. Revenue rose 1.85% YoY to ₹11,323 crore. EBITDA increased 2.2%, margins steady at 42.5%, while ARPU improved to ₹186.

FMCG & Retail

Tata Consumer Products : Net profit surged 36.4% YoY to ₹384.52 crore, driven by strong India volume growth. Revenue rose 15% to ₹5,112 crore.

Marico : Q3 profit rose 12% YoY to ₹447 crore, with sequential growth of 6.4%.

Vishal Mega Mart : Profit jumped 19.1% YoY to ₹312.9 crore, while revenue grew 17%.

Bikaji Foods / Gopal Snacks: Bikaji’s profit more than doubled, while Gopal Snacks posted a sharp surge in profit on a low base.

Gems & Jewellery

PC Jeweller: Profit rose 28.5% YoY to ₹190.1 crore, while revenue jumped nearly 37%.

Financial Services & Insurance

Motilal Oswal Financial Services : Operating PAT hit a record ₹611 crore, up 16% YoY. Total PAT surged 58% YoY to ₹721 crore. Interim dividend of ₹6 per share declared.

Life Insurance Corporation of India : Subscribed to 5.12 lakh debentures of Bajaj Finance, amounting to ₹5,120 crore.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: Loss narrowed sharply to ₹94.97 crore from ₹440.2 crore YoY, though revenue declined significantly.

Metals, Mining & Power

Vedanta / Hindustan Zinc : Approved OFS of up to 6.7 crore HZL shares (1.59% stake) at a floor price of ₹685 per share.

Adani Power: Raised ₹7,500 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.

Oil, Gas & Energy

ONGC: Entered shipbuilding contracts with Samsung Heavy Industries for two Very Large Ethane Carriers via joint ventures with Mitsui OSK Lines.

Railways & Infrastructure

Titagarh Rail Systems : Signed an agreement with ABB for propulsion systems for 25kV metro projects, including technology transfer under the Make in India initiative.

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL): Emerged as the lowest bidder for a ₹242.5 crore South Central Railway OHE upgradation project.

IT & Technology

Infosys : Announced a strategic collaboration with Cursor to set up a Center of Excellence for accelerating enterprise adoption of AI-native software engineering.

InfoBeans Technologies: Launched its Insane SDD Accelerator, an AI-powered spec-driven development platform.

Pharma & Healthcare

Caplin Point Laboratories : Subsidiary Caplin Steriles received final USFDA approval for Methylprednisolone Acetate Injectable Suspension.

RPG Life Sciences: Profit declined 36.6% YoY, while revenue rose marginally.

Earnings in Focus Today (Q3FY26)

Companies reporting results include Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Bharat Electronics, SBI Life Insurance, TVS Motor Company, ACC, NSDL, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Phoenix Mills, Cochin Shipyard, Gland Pharma, Birlasoft, Pine Labs, Star Health & Allied Insurance, Piramal Pharma, LT Foods, and others.

Block & Bulk Deals

Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Vedanta : Goldman Sachs Bank Europe executed block deals with Morgan Stanley across these stocks.

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust : Everest Food Products acquired 15.22 lakh units via a bulk deal.

Antony Waste Handling Cell : Miri Strategic Emerging Markets Fund increased its stake further.

RateGain Travel Technologies: Plutus Wealth Management offloaded additional shares; Paisabuddy Finance emerged as the buyer.

Corporate Actions

Ex-dividend today : KEI Industries, KP Energy, KPI Green Energy, Wendt (India)

Rights ex-date : Travels & Rentals

Listings: Shadowfax Technologies (Mainboard), Digilogic Systems (SME)

