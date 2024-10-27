Home
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Hyatt Hotels Plans To Reach 100 Properties In India Within 5-6 Years

Hyatt is considering new destinations like Bhopal, where it plans to introduce The Unbound Collection in 2025. In 2024, the company announced a pipeline of eight new properties.

Hyatt Hotels Plans To Reach 100 Properties In India Within 5-6 Years

Hyatt Hotels Corporation aims to nearly double its properties in India to 100 hotels within the next five to six years, driven by strong growth opportunities in one of its key global markets, according to Sunjae Sharma, the Managing Director for India and Southwest Asia.

Sharma expressed enthusiasm about the company’s expansion plans, stating that their strategic initiatives and robust pipeline will help them achieve this goal. Currently, Hyatt has 52 hotels in Southwest Asia, with 50 in India and two in Nepal, having surpassed 10,000 keys in total. He highlighted that Hyatt has the third-largest portfolio outside the Americas and China, reflecting its commitment to meet the rising demand for quality hospitality.

The company plans to introduce more global brands from its portfolio in India. Recently, Hyatt launched the ‘Grand Showroom’ at the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, which aims to enhance their business presence and cater to the demand for personalized experiences.

Sharma noted that the Hyatt Regency brand will expand to new locations, with upcoming openings in Kasauli and Ghaziabad. Additionally, the Hyatt Place brand is entering Aurangabad and Haridwar and is set to open in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Looking ahead, Hyatt is considering new destinations like Bhopal, where it plans to introduce The Unbound Collection in 2025. In 2024, the company announced a pipeline of eight new properties, expected to add around 1,200 keys by late 2024 and early 2025.

Sharma emphasized that India is a top global growth market for Hyatt, with significant potential for continued expansion. Over the next five years, the company plans to strengthen its presence by focusing on a strategy that incorporates loyalty, luxury, leisure, lifestyle, and wellness, aligning with the evolving preferences of travelers. With ongoing growth in domestic and international tourism, he is confident that India will rise in Hyatt’s global market rankings.

Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hyatt Hotels India Properties
