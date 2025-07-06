‘I Don’t Have Many Hobbies, Don’t Drink, Don’t Dance…’: How Soham Parekh Bluffs Multiple Starups By Giving Guilt Trip?

India based software engineer Soham Parekh grabbed millions of eyeballs since he was accused of moonlighting by The US based entrepreneur Suhail Doshi.

PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” San Francisco-based Suhail Doshi posted on X.

Since the news surfaced many founders and CEOs took to X to share their experience of working with Parekh and recounted the story of how Parekh had been hired in their company.

How He Duped Companies

The co-founder of AI firm Create, Dhruv Amin, said that Soham was hired as Engineer 5 for working on our AI agent in San Francisco (SF). he was suggested by a recruiter, which added a layer of credibility and urgency to the process.

“Our soham parekh story:- yes, we hired him. we’re building an AI agent in SF. he was eng #5. recommended by a recruiter, which lent legitimacy” he posted on X.

In the same post he further added that his first in-person presence was impressive. He was punctual, stayed late, and shipped something significant.

“His first day in person day was killer. showed up on time, stayed late, shipped something significant on Day 1. breathed a momentary sigh of relief.” Amin further added to the post.

He also praised highly about the product and catnipped by saying “I love what you’re building” and “I just want to build 24/7”.

Social media is also inundated with the screenshots of emails sent by Parekh and users identified a similar pattern in them used by Parekh to impress the head of the companies.

His emails always start with “ I love everything about….”. In an email sent to Happenstance, he wrote “ I love everything about what Happenstance is doing. I don’t have many hobbies outside coding.

“I love everything about what Rork is doing. I don’t have many hobbies outside coding. I am not athletic, bad at singing. Don’t drink, can’t dance” he repeated the same lines in another email sent to Rork, an AI startup.

Parekh Broke Silence

Soham Parekh finally broke the silence and admitted that he was holding a full time position in multiple startups. Appearing in an interview in a tech show ITBN, he expressed that he was not proud of what he had done, but he was compelled to do so out of dire financial circumstances.