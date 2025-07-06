Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Live TV
TRENDING |
dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dalai lama America Party 90th birthday PM Modi Brazil visit Brian Lara amit shah Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
Home > Business > ‘I Don’t Have Many Hobbies, Don’t Drink, Don’t Dance…’: How Soham Parekh Bluffs Multiple Starups By Giving Guilt Trip?

‘I Don’t Have Many Hobbies, Don’t Drink, Don’t Dance…’: How Soham Parekh Bluffs Multiple Starups By Giving Guilt Trip?

An Indian techie, Soham Parekh, has been accused of duping multiple companies by simultaneously holding full-time positions at each of them. Since the news broke, screenshots of emails he sent have surfaced on social media, where users have noticed a recurring pattern in the way he approached employers to grab their attention.

Soham Parekh responds

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 10:04:47 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India based software engineer Soham Parekh grabbed millions of eyeballs since he was accused of moonlighting by The US based entrepreneur Suhail Doshi.  

PSA: there’s a guy named Soham Parekh (in India) who works at 3-4 startups at the same time. He’s been preying on YC companies and more. Beware,” San Francisco-based Suhail Doshi posted on X.

Since the news surfaced many founders and CEOs took to X to share their experience of working with Parekh and recounted the story of how Parekh had been hired in their company.

How He Duped Companies

The co-founder of AI firm Create, Dhruv Amin, said that Soham was hired as Engineer 5 for working on our AI agent in San Francisco (SF). he was suggested by a recruiter, which added a layer of credibility and urgency to the process. 

duped

“Our soham parekh story:- yes, we hired him. we’re building an AI agent in SF. he was eng #5.  recommended by a recruiter, which lent legitimacy” he posted on X.

In the same post he further added that his first in-person presence was impressive. He was punctual, stayed late, and shipped something significant. 

“His first day in person day was killer. showed up on time, stayed late, shipped something significant on Day 1. breathed a momentary sigh of relief.” Amin further added to the post. 

He also praised highly about the product and catnipped by saying  “I love what you’re building” and “I just want to build 24/7”. 

Social media is also inundated with the screenshots of emails sent by Parekh and users identified a similar pattern in them used by Parekh to impress the head of the companies.

 His emails always start with “ I love everything about….”. In an email sent to Happenstance, he wrote “ I love everything about what Happenstance is doing. I don’t have many hobbies outside coding.

ddd

 

“I love everything about what Rork is doing. I don’t have many hobbies outside coding. I am not athletic, bad at singing. Don’t drink, can’t dance” he repeated the same lines in another email sent to Rork, an AI startup.

Parekh Broke Silence

Soham Parekh finally broke the silence and admitted that he was holding a full time position in multiple startups.  Appearing in an interview in a tech show ITBN, he expressed that he was not proud of what he had done, but he was compelled to do so out of dire financial circumstances. 

Also Read:  Elon Musk Says He’s Starting a New Political Party After Donald Trump Feud: 5 Things to Know

Advertisement

More News

Texas Floods: A Timeline Of The Deadliest Floods US Has Witnessed Over The Years
Nashville SC Defeats Philadelphia Union 1-0: Thanks To A Last-Minute Penalty Kick From Hany Mukhtar
Banks Shut These Days From July 6 to 13. Check the Full List Here
PM Modi Extends Ashadhi Ekadashi Wishes, Prays For Welfare Of All
China Opens New Flight Path Extension Near Taiwan Strait, Taipei Slams Move as ‘Unilateral’
Gautam Gambhir’s Witty Remark on His Fiery Past: “My Tussles Were Few”
Israel to Send Team for Ceasefire Talks in Qatar Ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Meeting
“Your Victory Feels Personal”: Priyanka Chopra Reacts Warmly to R Madhavan’s Heartfelt Praise
Opinion: AI, Jobs, and the Gathering Storm – Why Leaders Must Act Before Trust Erodes
Dalai Lama’s Birthday: His Journey Of Exile And Global Influence

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?