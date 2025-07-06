Live Tv
Home > World > Elon Musk Says He’s Starting a New Political Party After Donald Trump Feud: 5 Things to Know

Elon Musk Says He’s Starting a New Political Party After Donald Trump Feud: 5 Things to Know

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk announced a new political party, the "America Party", after a public split with US President Donald Trump over a massive spending bill. Musk has vowed to back fiscally conservative candidates in 2026, challenging the two-party system and taking aim at Trump-aligned lawmakers.

Here's what we know so far, in 5 key takeaways.

July 6, 2025

1. Musk Forms the ‘America Party’ After Break With Trump

On Saturday, world’s richest man Elon Musk took to his social media platform X to announce the launch of a new political party, saying, “Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

The move comes after a dramatic falling out with President Donald Trump in public view over a sweeping tax and spending bill that Musk had fiercely opposed. Until recently, the billionaire entrepreneur had been a major Trump supporter and reportedly his largest individual campaign donor.

2. Trump-Musk Feud Sparked by the ‘Big, Beautiful’ Tax Bill

Trump’s newly signed tax bill, dubbed “big and beautiful”, was the tipping point. Musk, who previously ran the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), had warned that the bill would increase the deficit by $2.5 trillion.

“This will bankrupt the country,” Musk had said in a post on X.

Despite briefly apologising and deleting posts, tensions reignited between the duo as the bill neared passage.

3. No Official FEC Filing Yet for the ‘America Party’

As of now, there’s no official record of Musk registering the America Party with the US Federal Election Commission, but he has hinted at plans to field candidates in key 2026 House and Senate races, according to the US media reports.

4. Musk Vows to Challenge the Two-Party System

“The way we’re going to crack the uniparty system is by using a variant of how Epaminondas shattered the myth of Spartan invincibility at Leuctra,” Musk wrote, referring to a historic military strategy.

He is now calling for “extremely concentrated force at a precise location.”

5. Trump-Musk Fallout Already Hitting Wall Street

The seemingly reigniting Trump-Musk feud has spooked investors, with Tesla shares dropping sharply after the split became public, Reuters reported. Meanwhile, Republicans are worried that Musk’s apparent defection could hurt them in 2026. 

Meanwhile, Trump has retaliated, threatening to cut off government subsidies to Musk’s companies.

There is, however, no word yet from Trump on Musk’s latest announcement.

