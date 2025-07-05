Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ To Counter Democrats, Republicans

Tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has officially announced the launch of his political party “America Party.” The new political movement came as a direct challenge to the nation’s two-party system of Democrats and Republicans. A Poll Paves the Way Weeks of speculation followed Musk’s musings on social media, where he floated the idea of a third political force.

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

Musk officially announced in X that, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Earlier before this month, Elon Musk initiated a poll on his official X account, that seeks public input on the potential for a new political party. The results were surprising: with nearly twice as many respondents advocating for a new platform compared to those who were indifferent, Musk took the poll as a compulsory to move forward.

This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited…