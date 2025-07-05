Live Tv
Home > World > Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ To Counter Democrats, Republicans

Elon Musk Launches ‘America Party’ To Counter Democrats, Republicans

Elon Musk has launched the "America Party" to challenge Democrats and Republicans, calling the U.S. a “one-party system.” Aiming to fight government waste and restore freedoms, Musk says the new party will offer voters a real alternative.

Elon Musk Unveils 'America Party' to Shake Up U.S. Politics, Promises to Restore Freedom and End Government Waste.
Elon Musk Unveils 'America Party' to Shake Up U.S. Politics, Promises to Restore Freedom and End Government Waste.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 02:02:53 IST

Tech entrepreneur and billionaire Elon Musk has officially announced the launch of his political party “America Party.” The new political movement came as a direct challenge to the nation’s two-party system of Democrats and Republicans. A Poll Paves the Way Weeks of speculation followed Musk’s musings on social media, where he floated the idea of a third political force.

Musk officially announced in X that, “By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom.”

Earlier before this month, Elon Musk initiated a poll on his official X account, that seeks public input on the potential for a new political party. The results were surprising: with nearly twice as many respondents advocating for a new platform compared to those who were indifferent, Musk took the poll as a compulsory to move forward. 

This is a breaking news story, more details are awaited…

