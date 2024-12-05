Home
Friday, December 6, 2024
IKEA Smart Light Can Automatically Adjust Light All Day

Ikea has launched a new dynamic lighting feature for its Home smart mobile app, which is designed to automatically change the color temperature and brightness of its smart lights during the day.

IKEA Smart Light Can Automatically Adjust Light All Day

Ikea has launched a new dynamic lighting feature for its Home smart mobile app, which is designed to automatically change the color temperature and brightness of its smart lights during the day. The feature is designed to mimic natural light patterns by offering warmer tones in the morning and evening and cooler hues during the day to promote a balanced and soothing home environment. This feature is similar to one Philips Hue introduced in late 2022.

The update, as detailed in the most recent version notes for Ikea’s Home smart app on iOS, highlights the benefits it brings to mental and physical well-being. While a simultaneous update was issued to Android, the adaptive lighting is not mentioned there; mainly, the update addressed the bugs and performance improvements for the app.

This feature is only compatible with Ikea smart lights connected to its Matter-enabled Dirigera hub, which the company launched in 2022. Among the supported products are the Symfonisk speaker lamp, developed in partnership with Sonos. Whether the new feature applies to third-party Matter-compatible smart lights or Apple’s Adaptive Lighting in the Home app, Ikea did not confirm.

The innovation further underscores Ikea’s efforts to align its smart home ecosystem with emerging trends in adaptive and personalized lighting technology, offering users a seamless and health-oriented experience.

