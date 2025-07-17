LIVE TV
Home > Business > India Goes Global For Oil, Unbothered By US Sanction Warnings

India Goes Global For Oil, Unbothered By US Sanction Warnings

India’s Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expressed confidence in falling oil prices, citing increased import sources and resilience to sanctions, while emphasizing Russia’s role in stabilizing global energy markets.

Published By: ANI
Edited By: Aishwarya
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 13:39:43 IST

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Thursday expressed optimism about a potential decline in oil prices, citing India’s efforts to diversify its sources of energy imports.

“The price of oil will come down as more sources of supplies are coming. We have enough oil around,” said the minister, highlighting India’s proactive strategy in securing energy supplies from a wider range of countries.

Addressing concerns over potential US sanctions, Puri said, “I am not worried at all. If something happens, we will deal with it,” adding, “Ek darwaja band hota hai to doosra khul jata hai” (when one door closes, another one opens).

He noted that India has significantly broadened its oil import network. “India has diversified the sources of supplies from 27 to 40 countries now. Sixteen per cent of oil market growth has come from India, and studies show it may go up to 25 per cent,” he stated.

Commenting on the possibility of secondary sanctions by the US against countries engaging with Russia, the minister emphasized the global reliance on Russian energy. He said, “Russia is 10 per cent of global production. We have the analysis that if Russia were not included, the prices would have gone to 130 dollars a barrel. Even Turkey, China, Brazil and even the EU have bought oil and gas from Russia.”

Last week, the minister said India’s continued purchase of crude oil from Russia helped stabilize energy prices globally. He warned that halting oil trade from Russia would have caused crude prices to spike to over USD 120–130 per barrel.

“If, out of global oil supplies of around 97 million barrels, 9 million barrels had suddenly vanished, the entire world would have had to reduce consumption by over 10 per cent, which is impossible,” he explained. 

(From ANI)

