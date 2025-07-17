LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Thinking of Buying Gold This Season? Here's Your Cue as the Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper- Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Chennai

Gold Price Today: Thinking of Buying Gold This Season? Here’s Your Cue as the Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper- Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Chennai

Gold pauses as dollar strengthens amid Trump-Powell drama, while silver holds strong on industrial demand. Domestic gold dips, silver climbs. Check city-wise prices and learn how to test gold purity.

Gold Prices Today
Gold Prices Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 11:11:41 IST

Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal, Silver Shines, What’s Up with Precious Metals Today?

Looks like gold’s taking a breather this morning after its recent sprint. The buzz around Donald Trump’s comments and the uncertainty over Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s future have strengthened the U.S. dollar, putting a little pressure on gold’s shine.

In global markets, spot gold slipped 0.3% to USD 3,338.61 an ounce. Back home, gold futures (MCX August 5 contract) were down 0.30%, trading at Rs 97,490 per 10 grams around 9:00 AM.

But silver’s not following gold’s lead today. In fact, it’s stepping up! With healthy demand in the spot market, silver (MCX September 5 contract) edged up 0.10%, trading at Rs1,11,748 per kg.

In short: gold is on pause, but silver’s still got some sparkle. Keep an eye out—markets like these can surprise you when you least expect it!

Check Gold Price Today In Your City-

City Gold Price (22-Carat/10 gm) Gold Price (24-Carat/10 gm) Silver Price (Rs/kg)
Delhi Rs 91,150 Rs 99,480 Rs 1,14,000
Noida Rs 91,150 Rs 99,480 Rs 1,14,000
Lucknow Rs 91,150 Rs 99,480 Rs 1,14,000
Mumbai Rs 91,050
 Rs 99,330
 Rs 1,19,000
Bengaluru Rs 91,050
 Rs 99,330 Rs 1,14,000
Chennai Rs 91,050 Rs 99,330 Rs 1,14,000
Pune Rs 91,050 Rs 99,330 Rs 1,14,000
Ahmedabad Rs 91,050 Rs 99,330 Rs 1,14,000
Kolkata Rs 91,050 Rs 99,330 Rs 1,14,000
Hyderabad Rs 91,050
 Rs 99,330 Rs 1,14,000

(The Prices Mentioned Were Taken From Good Return at 11:00Am)

Silver Price Today

On July 17, 2025, silver prices was Rs 1,14,000 per kilogram, reflecting a mild cooldown after recent highs. The metal had surged earlier on safe-haven demand amid heightened geopolitical tensions. This price determination is totally based on how silver is reacting to the tariff tantrums of Trump. 

Why silver reacts so easily and sharply — a few facts you should know.

  • Silver Has Industrial Uses
    Over 50% of silver demand comes from industrial sectors like electronics, solar energy, and medical equipment.
  • More Volatile Than Gold
    Silver prices tend to swing more sharply than gold due to its smaller market size and dual role as an industrial and investment metal.
  • Natural Antibacterial Properties
    Silver is known for its antimicrobial effects and is widely used in medical tools, wound care, and even water purification systems.
  • India Is a Major Consumer
    India ranks among the top global consumers of silver, driven by cultural, industrial, and investment demand.
  • Often Mined as a Byproduct
    Silver is typically extracted during the mining of other metals like gold, copper, and zinc, making its supply dependent on those industries.

Here Is How To Check The Purity Of Gold

  • Check for Hallmark Stamp: Look for a stamp on the gold piece indicating its purity (e.g., 24K, 22K, 18K). In India, BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmarking is a trusted certification.
  • Magnet Test: Gold is non-magnetic. If your item is attracted to a magnet, it likely contains other metals or is fake.
  •  Water Test (Float Test): Drop the item into a glass of water. Real gold is dense and heavy, so it will sink immediately. Fakes may float or sink slowly.
  • Scratch Test on Ceramic Plate: Rub the gold on an unglazed ceramic tile. Real gold leaves a golden-yellow streak, while fake gold often leaves a black mark.
  • Consult a Jeweler or Use a Gold Testing Kit: Professional jewelers use acid tests, XRF machines, or electronic gold testers for accurate results. You can also buy a simple gold testing kit for home use

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Tags: 24 carat gold price, Gold prices, gold prices today, gold rate, gold rate in india

Gold Price Today: Thinking of Buying Gold This Season? Here’s Your Cue as the Yellow Metal Gets Cheaper- Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai And Chennai

