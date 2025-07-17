LIVE TV
Stocks To Watch Today: Dixon Technologies, Reliance, Tech Mahindra And Many Comapnies Under The Watch Of Investors Today- Check Them Out Here

Stocks To Watch Today: Dixon Technologies, Reliance, Tech Mahindra And Many Comapnies Under The Watch Of Investors Today- Check Them Out Here

Markets gear up for action with 37 major Q1 earnings on deck. SBI’s big QIP, Nazara’s Nodwin exit, and corporate buzz keep traders alert!

Stocks To Watch Today
Stocks To Watch Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 10:18:35 IST

Stocks To Watch Today: Our favurite stock are in the list today and are making headlines!

Markets are waking up with a smile as Indian stock market started on a green note—nothing wild, but hey, it’s something! Eyes are glued to 37 earnings rollouts today—think Wipro, Axis Bank, and Jio Financial. SBI is on a fundraising spree (₹45,000 crore, anyone?), and Nazara’s stepping back from Nodwin. LT Foods is cooking up a storm in Europe, while Reliance Infra is chasing ₹9,000 crore. Tech Mahindra and LTTS reported “meh” earnings, and Maruti’s giving airbags (and price hikes). Oh, and Godrej just grabbed 50 acres in Raipur. Buckle up, traders—today’s plate is loaded

  • Key Q1 FY26 results due from:

    • Axis Bank,
    • CEAT,
    • HDFC
    • AMC,
    • Polycab,
    • Wipro,
    • Jio Financial,
    • Tata Communications,
    •  Shoppers Stop,
    • LTIMindtree,
    • and Indian Hotels Company.

Market may react based on earnings beats or misses.

  • State Bank of India (SBI)
    • SBI plans to raise ₹45,000 crore via equity and debt.
    • It launched a ₹25,000 crore QIP at ₹811.05/share (2.46% discount to July 16 close).
  • Aims to strengthen its capital base; major institutional investor action expected.
  • Nazara Technologies
    • Nazara will lose majority stake in Nodwin Gaming after opting out of fresh capital raise.
    • Nodwin focuses on e-sports (Dreamhack, Comic Con); Nazara shifting focus to core gaming IPs.
  • LT Foods
    • Opened a new organic food processing facility in Rotterdam.
    • Marks its entry into Europe’s B2C market via Nature Bio Foods.
  • ₹35 crore planned investment shows strategic expansion into premium export markets.
  • Reliance Infrastructure
    • Board approved raising ₹9,000 crore via equity and other financial instruments.
    • Plans include QIP or FPO to strengthen financials and reduce debt.
  •  Dixon Technologies
    • Under government scrutiny for deals with Chinese firms Chongqing Yuhai and Kunshan Q Tech.
    • Deals involve component manufacturing; may face checks under Press Note 3 rules.
  •  Kalpataru Ltd
    • Reported 42% YoY drop in Q4 net profit (₹14.05 crore).
    • However, revenue rose to ₹667.21 crore. FY25 full-year profit: ₹21.62 crore.
    • Recently listed; investors may watch for future growth strategy.
  •  Hindustan Zinc
    • Secured potash block in Rajasthan via government auction.
    • First of its kind for India; could help reduce potash imports.
    • Potash is vital for fertilizer production, making this a strategic win.
  •  Rajoo Engineers
    • Planning to raise ₹180 crore via QIP.
    • Floor price set at ₹114.42/share with possible 5% discount.
    • Funds will likely support expansion in plastic extrusion machinery segment.
  •  Tech Mahindra
    • Posted 34% YoY rise in Q1 profit to ₹1,140.6 crore, led by strong telecom & BFSI verticals.
    • Revenue grew 2.65% YoY but declined slightly QoQ.
    • Encouraging YoY performance, but sequential slowdown may cap upside.
  •  L&T Technology Services (LTTS)
    • Marginal profit rise of 0.66% YoY to ₹315.7 crore; revenue up 16.4%.
    • QoQ profit rose 1.4%, revenue dipped 3.9%.
    • Mixed bag; investors watching for future deal pipeline.
  •  Maruti Suzuki India
    • Increased prices of Ertiga and Baleno by up to 1.4% after adding six airbags as standard.
    • Safety upgrades enhance appeal, though price hikes may affect demand slightly.
  • Godrej Properties
    • Entered Raipur market with 50-acre land acquisition.
    • Plans a premium plotted development of ~9.5 lakh sq. ft.
    • Expansion reflects strong confidence in Tier-II city demand growth.
  • Angel One:
    • Reported 61% YoY drop in net profit to Rs 114 crore.
    • Revenue slipped 19% to Rs 1,140 crore in Q1.
  • GMR Airports:
    • Handled 30.1 million passengers in Q1 FY26, a 3.3% YoY growth.
  • ixigo (Le Travenues Technology):
    • Posted 27.7% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 18.9 crore.
    • Revenue surged 74.2% YoY to Rs 314.4 crore.

Indian stock market update, stock market news, Stocks to watch today

