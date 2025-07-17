Stock Market Today: IT IS A GREEN DAY! Sensex And Nifty Open In Green, Reliance Power, Tech Mahindra And More In Focus

Stock Market Today: Only Optimism and no panic as investors are all moody these days!

Investors are feeling cautiously optimistic today, thanks to cooling inflation and steady global signals. It’s not a mad dash, more like a confident step forward—building on recent gains without rushing. Sure, Trump’s tariff talks keep everyone on edge, but overall, the mood is more hopeful than worried. Let’s raise a toast to this calm, green start! The market’s playing it smart, holding back just a little, but you can feel the excitement bubbling beneath the surface. So, keep your eyes open—there’s good momentum building, and bigger things could be just around the corner!

Market In Pre Opening Session: Market Shows A Positive Sign! Its Going To Be A Good Ahead!

At 7:30 AM, Dalal Street showed optimism with GIFT Nifty signaling a positive start. Nifty futures were up 45.5 points (0.18%) around 25,276.50—a gentle boost to kick off the day. Investors weren’t jumping for joy yet, but the market seemed ready to stretch and shine if global cues stayed friendly. However, by 9:30 AM, the mood cooled slightly as GIFT Nifty slipped 4 points to 25,278, showing the market’s cautious stance. It wasn’t a dramatic turnaround but a reminder that the bulls might still be waking up slowly before making their move.

Stock Market Opening Bell

The Indian Stock Market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty opened with a flat start (9:15 AM). Nifty at 25,212.45 with +0.40 (0.0016%) points, Whereas Sensex opened at 82,640.12 with +69.21 (0.084%) from previous session.

What Could Move The Stock Market Today: Key Reasons to Watch

Trump, Powell, and a Whole Lot of Mixed Signals

Wake up, traders—there’s plenty brewing on the global front! GIFT Nifty is flashing green with a 45.5-point bump, hinting at a cheerful start for Indian markets. But hold that optimism—Asian markets are mostly sulking, thanks to a cocktail of uncertainty and geopolitics. Japan’s exports are down for the second month (not a great flex), and Trump? He’s back in the headlines, denying plans to fire Fed Chair Powell—markets exhaled, but only a little. Wall Street liked the drama, closing higher, while Europe decided to mope.

U.S. futures are wobbling, producer prices stayed flat (0.0% vs. 0.2% expected), and bond yields slipped—10-year at 4.45%, 2-year at 3.89%. The dollar had a brief tumble before regaining balance like a tipsy tightrope walker. Oil dipped (thanks to rising U.S. fuel inventories), and gold cooled off too.

So, ready for the ride? The global market mood is anything but boring.

Stocks To Watch Today

Stocks to Watch on Thursday, July 17, 2025

Earnings Announcements: Jio Financial Axis Bank Wipro Indian Hotels LTIMindtree

These companies will announce their Q1 FY26 earnings.

Maruti Suzuki India: Six airbags made standard in Ertiga and Baleno models from July 16. Prices hiked by 1.4% (Ertiga) and 0.5% (Baleno).

Reliance Power: Board approved Rs 9,000 crore fundraise via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and other routes.

Tech Mahindra: Reported 1.4% quarter-on-quarter drop in constant currency revenue for April–June quarter.

State Bank of India (SBI): Launched Rs 25,000 crore QIP, first equity raise since 2017. Floor price at Rs 811.05 per share, ~3% discount on July 16 close of Rs 831.70.

GMR Airports: Handled 30.1 million passengers in Q1 FY26, a 3.3% YoY growth.

ixigo (Le Travenues Technology): Posted 27.7% YoY rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 18.9 crore. Revenue surged 74.2% YoY to Rs 314.4 crore.

L&T Technology Services: Marginal sequential rise in net profit to Rs 316 crore in June quarter.

Angel One: Reported 61% YoY drop in net profit to Rs 114 crore. Revenue slipped 19% to Rs 1,140 crore in Q1.

Godrej Properties: Entered Raipur market by acquiring 50-acre land near Old Dhamtari Road. Plans premium plotted residential project spanning 9.5 lakh sq ft



Check Top Gainers And Top Losers On The Share Market

The market sentiments are heavily influenced by many things happening around the world. From geopolitical tensions to investor sentiments, all these factors are affects the Indian stock market.

After The Stock Market Opened, Here Are The Top Gainers And Top Losers On NSE List Today-

Top Gainers:

ASTEC-RE

MIRCELECTR

IXIGO

VIJIFIN

INDOUS

BVCL

Top Losers:

TTL-RE

GVPTECH-RE

JAYNECOIND

JTLIND

BCG

AKI

VASWANI

Stock Market On Wednesday

The Indian stock market on July 16 took a chill pill, closing flat but with enough action to keep things interesting. The Nifty pulled a neat little comeback act, climbing from 25,121 to end at 25,212.05 (up 0.06%), while the Sensex stretched just enough to gain 63.57 points (0.08%) and park at 82,634.48.

Midcap and Smallcap? Just hanging out, not doing much. Metals hit the brakes, falling 0.6%, but other sectors revved up—realty, auto, FMCG, IT, PSU Banks, and media stocks cruised ahead, gaining between 0.5% and 1.8%.

The heroes of the day? M&M, Wipro, SBI, Nestle India, and Tech Mahindra. Meanwhile, the market’s mood was slightly dented by underperformers like Shriram Finance, Eternal, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Cipla.

Call it a flat day with a flavorful twist—markets didn’t race, but they didn’t stall either!!!!

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

Also Read: Gold Price Today: Yellow Metal Shines Bright Amid Global Trade Tensions- Here’s What’s Driving Prices