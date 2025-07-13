LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Business > India To Begin Domestic Production Of Rare Earth Magnets Amid China’s Export Curbs

India To Begin Domestic Production Of Rare Earth Magnets Amid China’s Export Curbs

India will start producing rare earth magnets domestically within months to reduce reliance on China amid export curbs. These magnets are vital for EVs, defence, and electronics. Backed by ₹3,500–₹5,000 crore investment and private sector support, the initiative aims for self-reliance, supply chain resilience, and strategic resource allocation to meet growing domestic demand.

India Production of Rare Earth Magnet
India has taken a countermeasure to curb Chinese restrictions on the export of critical earth minerals. These components are essential for electric vehicles, defence technologies, wind turbines, smartphones, and space systems. (Photo: Social)

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 15:09:50 IST

India has taken a countermeasure to curb Chinese restrictions on the export of critical earth minerals. These components are essential for electric vehicles, defence technologies, wind turbines, smartphones, and space systems.

India will now begin production of its rare earth magnets within three to four months. India targets self-reliance in critical magnet manufacturing. The technology will be transferred to the private sector for manufacturing in order to increase production.

The central government confirmed that a research institute under the mining ministry has established an advanced permanent magnet processing unit. Now the government needs to look at the economy of scale. This, however, will lower India’s dependency on Chinese supplies.

Strategic Push to Strengthen Supply Chain

The government is introducing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and is reportedly preparing to invest between ₹3,500 crore and ₹5,000 crore. The investment will be used to set up rare earth processing and magnet production facilities. It will encourage domestic private manufacturing units to start their operations.

As part of this long-term strategy, IREL (India) Ltd. has recently suspended an export agreement with Japan. India is trying to redirect its resources to meet domestic demand. The Centre aims to scale up its import of raw material as well as grow its local production.

Global Disruptions Prompt Urgent Policy Action

For rare earth materials, China controls approximately 90% of the market. During the Trump tariffs war, Beijing tried to tighten exports, which prompted interruptions and increased uncertainties in the international supply chain. India’s electronics and automotive sectors were immensely impacted by these long delays in imports.

The Centre’s initiative forms part of a broader global effort. It will diversify critical mineral sourcing and build resilient supply chains.

Also Read: India’s Auto Industry Faces Supply Threat As China Tightens Rare Earth Exports

Tags: china rare earth export restrictions

More News

€100 Million Superyacht Sea Lady II Catches Fire In Saint-Tropez, Shocking Tourists
Why Would A Parent Kill Own Child? Anger, Jealousy And Control Hold The Answer
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence Receives Fresh Bomb Threat While He Is Abroad
Amaal Mallik Comments On Anu Malik’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘There Must Be Some Truth’
Sunil Gavaskar Says Shubman Gill’s Clash With England Openers At Lord’s Due To Lack Of IPL Exposure
Maalik Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Soars with 36% Jump, Dethrones 7 Bollywood Releases in Just 48 Hours
Dream Team Assembled? Sivakarthikeyan Set To Star In Venkat Prabhu’s Next After ‘GOAT’!
SpaceX Invests $2 Billion In Elon Musk’s AI Company xAI To Challenge OpenAI And Google
Did Jackson Wang Bid Farewell to India? GOT7 Star Addresses Disha Patani Speculation
Australia Will Not Pre-Commit Troops Amid Taiwan Tensions and China’s Rising Influence, Minister Says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?