Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie donald trump ben stokes inner line permit cai yuxin england tour akhilesh yadav calorie
Home > Business > Indian Aviation Feels The Heat As Crude Soars And Routes Shrink

Indian Aviation Feels The Heat As Crude Soars And Routes Shrink

Indian airlines face mounting profitability pressure as Middle East tensions threaten to push oil prices to USD 100 per barrel. Airspace restrictions with Pakistan further compound challenges, impacting operations and margins.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Edited By: Suyash Shah
Last Updated: June 20, 2025 19:47:06 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Indian airlines are facing renewed pressure on profitability as escalating tensions in the Middle East threaten to push global crude oil prices to USD 100 per barrel, according to a report by Nuvama. The ongoing geopolitical rift, particularly the Israel-Iran standoff, is raising fears of a potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil supply route that accounts for around 15 per cent of total oil shipments. Even the perceived 30 per cent risk of closure has already nudged oil prices closer to USD 85 per barrel, and any further escalation could push it to the USD 100 mark.

Fuel Costs: A Persistent Challenge For Indian Carriers

For Indian carriers, which typically operate on razor-thin margins, this development is particularly alarming. The report highlights that IndiGo, India’s largest airline by market share, has historically struggled to transfer the burden of rising fuel costs to passengers. During past oil price surges, IndiGo’s EBITDAR margins have noticeably declined. According to Nuvama’s sensitivity analysis, a USD 10 per barrel increase in oil prices could lead to a 17 per cent drop in IndiGo’s estimated FY26 EBITDAR.

Airspace Restrictions Add To Operational Strain

In addition to rising fuel costs, Indian airlines are also grappling with ongoing airspace restrictions between India and Pakistan. Since late April, both countries have limited access to each other’s airspace. These limitations are disproportionately affecting Indian carriers, while foreign airlines continue to operate without rerouting, giving them a clear advantage in terms of efficiency and cost. This comes at a time when Indian airlines have been steadily gaining market share from foreign operators, further compounding the challenges they face.

Outlook: Uncertain Skies Ahead

The dual impact of rising crude prices and regional airspace restrictions may weigh heavily on the future profitability and expansion plans of Indian airlines. As geopolitical instability continues, the path ahead for domestic carriers looks increasingly turbulent.

(From ANI)

Also Read: Gold Prices Today: Thursday Shines Bright As Yellow Metal Hits New Highs, Silver Also Gains — Check Prices In Your City

Tags: iran-israel conflict, crude oil prices today
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

US Entry Into Israel-Iran Conflict Could Trigger Regional War, Iranian Analyst Warns | Exclusive
Archery Asia Cup Stage 2: Indian Archer Juyel Sarkar Wins Silver, Gets Praise From Mamata Banerjee
India vs England, 1st Test: Why Team India Received 5 Penalty Runs in 51st Over In Headingley
Indian Archers Make History With 9 Medals At Asia Cup Singapore Leg
Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig At Virat Kohli’s Retirement: ‘You Don’t Miss Someone That Averages 33’
Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Sees Rise in Demands for Inner Line Permit
Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Forced Crowd Mobilisation For PM Modi’s Siwan Rally, Questions His Mass Appeal
India vs England 1st Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Ton Ignites Team India’s Charge, Leaves England Reeling
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s Remarks on India-ASEAN Trade Agreements Unwarranted, Says Congress
Droupadi Murmu Gets Emotional As Visually Impaired Students Sing Heartfelt Birthday Song

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?