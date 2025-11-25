LIVE TV
India's Labour Market Boom 2025: SBI Forecasts 77 Lakh Jobs And Rs 75,000 Crore Consumption Spike!

SBI predicts India’s new labour codes 2025 could create 77 lakh jobs, boost formal employment to 75.5%, enhance social security, and drive Rs 75,000 crore consumption, energising the economy.

New Labour Law Codes
New Labour Law Codes

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 25, 2025 12:57:25 IST

New Labour Law Codes: Did you think India’s labour market is stuck in deadlock? SBI says think again! 

The bank’s latest report shows that the government’s new labour reforms could shake things up in a big way. By merging 29 old laws into four sleek codes, these reforms are not just paperwork, they are set to boost jobs, formalise work, and bring millions under social security. 

So now, imagine more people earning securely, fewer worrying about paychecks, and the economy getting a much-needed shot in the arm. Curious how this could change your daily grind or your neighbour’s job? Now keep watching how India’s workforce is about to get a serious upgrade!

Employment Generation Potential With The New Labour Law Codes: Key Highlights

  • Unemployment Reduction: The new labour codes could cut unemployment by up to 1.3%, opening doors for millions of job seekers.
  • Additional Employment: This translates to 77 lakh new employment opportunities across the country. Could your cousin, neighbour, or friend benefit?
  • Labour Force Participation: Based on the current participation rate of 60.1% for people aged 15+, across rural and urban areas.
  • Working-Age Population: Average working-age population considered is 70.7%, reflecting India’s potential workforce ready to contribute.

Labour Market Set To Soar: SBI Predicts Growth, Formalisation, And A Spending Surge

Keep your pay slips close to you, EVERYONE! The recent SBI report indicates that the new labor codes are not just paperworks but a superpower for the employees.
The number of workers in the formal sector is going to increase at least by 15%, thereby increasing the total number of workers in the formal sector from 60.4% to 75.5%. Workers will be entitled to more job security, better social protection, and structured benefits.
It is quite possible that coverage in the social sector could even reach 85%, thus giving a major upgrade to India’s labor ecosystem. Not only jobs are the winners but also your wallets! With a 30% savings rate, per capita consumption could be increased by Rs 66 daily, which would add an incredible Rs 75,000 crore to the economy. The growth story is happening now and the benefits are tangible.

Benefits For Unorganised Sector Workers

Currently, around 44 crore people work in India’s unorganised sector, with nearly 31 crore registered on the e-Shram portal.
If 20% of these workers move to formal payroll, about 10 crore individuals could gain improved job security, social protection, and employment benefits.
Social security coverage is expected to reach 80-85% in the next 2–3 years.

Empowering Workers And Enterprises

The implementation of the four labour codes is designed to empower both workers and enterprises, creating a protected, productive workforce aligned with the evolving world of work.

Overview Of The Four Labour Codes

The reforms, effective from 21 November 2025, merged 29 existing labour laws into four comprehensive codes to simplify regulations and improve workplace governance:

  • The Code on Wages, 2019
  • The Code on Social Security, 2020
  • The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020
  • The Industrial Relations Code, 2020

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:57 PM IST
