IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

IndiGo Shares Take a Midair Dip
IndiGo experienced share fluctuations during Friday’s trading session on January 23, as the airline disclosed its Q3FY26 results, causing its stock to drop 4% in the initial trading period. The stock opened at ₹4,840.10, down from Thursday’s close of ₹4,913.80, and briefly touched an intraday low of ₹4,723.60. The airline managed to recover some of its losses, trading 1.75% lower at ₹4,827.85 in early training. Is this situation a sign of an extended journey through turbulence, or just a brief interruption? Traders and investors will be watching closely for the next move.
IndiGo Shares Q3FY26 Snapshot: Profit Down Despite Operational Growth
|Metric
|Q3FY26 Performance
|Year-on-Year (YoY) Change
|Consolidated Profit
|₹5,498 million
|77.55% decline
|One-Time Impacts
|₹9,693 million (new labour laws) + ₹5,772 million exceptional items
|—
|Revenue
|₹2,34,719 million
|6.2% growth
|EBITDAR
|₹60,084 million
|0.8% decline
|Capacity
|45.4 billion
|11.2% growth
|Passengers
|31.9 million
|2.8% growth
Should You Buy IndiGo Shares? Brokerages Remain Positive
Is this teh correct time to invest in the company while it’s having a dip?
Here’s what you should know- JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global remain positive on IndiGo shares; targets ₹5,420–6,300; earnings, rupee, operational risks noted; long-term growth expected; grounded aircraft return and domestic network strengthen outlook.
-
JM Financial – Upgraded to “Add,” Target ₹5,420
-
Earnings revised down due to weaker rupee
-
P/E multiple pegged to long-term average of ~20x
-
-
Motilal Oswal – Buy, Target ₹6,100
-
Long-term growth expected; domestic network remains backbone
-
Return of grounded aircraft and demand recovery to drive revenue, EBITDAR, and PAT CAGR 12–13% over FY25–28
-
-
Emkay Global – Buy, Target ₹6,300
-
Gradual operational improvement expected
-
Risks: fuel prices, currency volatility, operational issues
-
FY26E EBITDA cut 5%; FY27–28 estimates unchanged
-
AEPS adjusted downward 6–10% due to exceptional items
-
