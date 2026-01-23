LIVE TV
IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

IndiGo shares fell 4% after Q3FY26 results; profit plunged despite revenue growth. Brokerages remain positive with targets ₹5,420–6,300, citing operational recovery, grounded aircraft return, and strong domestic network outlook.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 23, 2026 10:44:47 IST

IndiGo Shares Take a Midair Dip

IndiGo experienced share fluctuations during Friday’s trading session on January 23, as the airline disclosed its Q3FY26 results, causing its stock to drop 4% in the initial trading period. The stock opened at ₹4,840.10, down from Thursday’s close of ₹4,913.80, and briefly touched an intraday low of ₹4,723.60. The airline managed to recover some of its losses, trading 1.75% lower at ₹4,827.85 in early training. Is this situation a sign of an extended journey through turbulence, or just a brief interruption? Traders and investors will be watching closely for the next move.

IndiGo Shares Q3FY26 Snapshot: Profit Down Despite Operational Growth

Metric Q3FY26 Performance Year-on-Year (YoY) Change
Consolidated Profit ₹5,498 million 77.55% decline
One-Time Impacts ₹9,693 million (new labour laws) + ₹5,772 million exceptional items
Revenue ₹2,34,719 million 6.2% growth
EBITDAR ₹60,084 million 0.8% decline
Capacity 45.4 billion 11.2% growth
Passengers 31.9 million 2.8% growth

Should You Buy IndiGo Shares? Brokerages Remain Positive

Is this teh correct time to invest in the company while it’s having a dip?

Here’s what you should know- JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Emkay Global remain positive on IndiGo shares; targets ₹5,420–6,300; earnings, rupee, operational risks noted; long-term growth expected; grounded aircraft return and domestic network strengthen outlook.

  • JM Financial – Upgraded to “Add,” Target ₹5,420

    • Earnings revised down due to weaker rupee

    • P/E multiple pegged to long-term average of ~20x

  • Motilal Oswal – Buy, Target ₹6,100

    • Long-term growth expected; domestic network remains backbone

    • Return of grounded aircraft and demand recovery to drive revenue, EBITDAR, and PAT CAGR 12–13% over FY25–28

  • Emkay Global – Buy, Target ₹6,300

    • Gradual operational improvement expected

    • Risks: fuel prices, currency volatility, operational issues

    • FY26E EBITDA cut 5%; FY27–28 estimates unchanged

    • AEPS adjusted downward 6–10% due to exceptional items

(With Inputs)

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Tags: airline earningsaviation sectorbrokerage targetsbusiness newsEmkay GlobalIndiGo sharesIndiGo stock priceInterGlobe Aviationinvest in IndiGoJM FinancialMotilal oswalprofit declineQ3FY26 resultsrevenue-growthshare price dipstock market

IndiGo Share Price Dips 4% After Q3 Results, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Strong

