Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Investors To Take One Step At A Time!

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Investors To Take One Step At A Time!

Indian markets open flat on January 23, 2026, after a strong rebound on January 22. Sensex and Nifty show cautious moves while key stocks like Adani Total Gas, IndiGo, and Bluestone Jewellery gain attention.

Stock Market Today
Stock Market Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 23, 2026 09:31:19 IST

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Open Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues, Investors To Take One Step At A Time!
Stock Market Today: Good morning, traders!

Dalal Street wakes up with its morning coffee, glancing nervously at global cues while keeping one eye on earnings. From pre-opening jitters to the opening bell shuffle and key stocks in focus, here’s your quick, no-nonsense snapshot of what’s driving the market today.

Stock Market Today : Market Snapshot (22 January, 2026)

Pre-Opening Market 

    • Sensex: Up 23.75 points (+0.03%) at 82,331.12

    • Nifty 50: Up 82.75 points (+0.33%) at 25,372.65

    Indian markets open flat in pre-opening trade, with Sensex marginally higher and Nifty showing mild strength, indicating a cautious but steady start amid mixed global cues.

    Stock Market Opening Bell

    • Sensex: Down 16.07 points (-0.02%) at 82,291.30

    • Nifty 50: Down 17.95 points (-0.07%) at 25,271.95

    Markets opened marginally lower despite positive global cues, with Nifty hovering near 25,300 as mixed sectoral moves and cautious sentiment kept early gains in check.

      Stocks To Watch Today

        • Adani Total Gas: Q3 profit up 11.4% YoY; revenue up 17%
        • InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo): Q3 profit plunged 77.6% YoY; exceptional loss ₹1,546.5 crore
        • Bluestone Jewellery: Turned profitable; Q3 profit ₹69 crore

        Read More: Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Green, IndiGo, JSW Steel,  Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy, Bandhan Bank, Mphasis, DLF, BPCL, Home First Finance, Ashoka Buildcon, RK Swamy in focus on 23 January

        Stock Market On Thursday

        Markets Snap Three-Day Losing Streak as Global Trade Fears Ease

        Dalal Street staged its first recovery on Thursday, January 22, supported by positive global cues after three consecutive sessions of losses. Markets saw a relief rally after US President Donald Trump withdrew tariff threats against Europe, easing trade-related uncertainties. The Sensex rose 397.74 points to close at 82,307.37, while the Nifty gained 132.40 points to settle at 25,289.90, approaching the 25,300 mark. Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, with both advancing more than 1 percent. Gains were led by Dr Reddy’s Labs, Bharat Electronics, Adani Ports, and Tata Steel, while realty and consumer durables stocks underperformed. The session ended on a stable note, setting expectations for the next trading day.

        (With Input)

        (Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an investment advice. Prior to making an investment, conduct thorough research and consult with your financial advisor.)

        First published on: Jan 23, 2026 9:31 AM IST
