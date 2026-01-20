Income Tax Refund Delays 2026: Why Your Money Is Still Waiting and What to Expect from Budget 2026

Income Tx Refund: Refunds Stuck, Deadlines Shift: Why Taxpayers Are Still Waiting in 2026

For taxpayers in India, tax season is synonymous with, and almost guaranteed to be plagued by, two problems every year: the constant last-minute extension of Income Tax Return (ITR) filing deadlines and the prolonged waiting period for refunds, which makes it hard to believe the paperwork is ever truly complete.

Data from PDICAI shows that by January 2026, a total of 8.80 crore ITRs had been filed for Assessment Year 2025–26, out of which only 8.15 crore have been processed so far. This means nearly 5.3 million returns are still awaiting processing, many of them involving refunds that taxpayers are warily tracking like courier packages that never arrive.

With the Union Budget 2026 just around the corner, the government has become the centre of attention. Against the backdrop of the Budget, supporters of tax system reforms are expected to grow more vocal in advocating their cause. In the meantime, tax authorities will be under pressure to deliver faster processing, clearer timelines, and greater transparency, changes that could finally turn refund season from a stress test into a smoother, more predictable experience for taxpayers.