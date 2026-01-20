LIVE TV
Bangladesh news cctv footage Ajinkya Rahane K Ramachandra Rao Bangladesh cricket news akshay kumar India UAE strategic partnership BJP chief breaking-news
Home > Business > Gold Price Today Hits Record High On MCX Amid Geopolitical Tensions- Here’s The Reason Behind

Gold Price Today Hits Record High On MCX Amid Geopolitical Tensions- Here’s The Reason Behind

Gold price Today: surged on MCX and globally, hitting record highs amid geopolitical tensions, US-Europe trade risks, and weaker dollar support. Investors flocked to safe-haven assets, boosting gold and silver demand.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 20, 2026 10:05:29 IST

Traders, good morning! Gold is the main character for the day, January 20, as its prices on the MCX soar to new all-time highs. At 9:20 am, the MCX Gold February futures reached ₹1,46,328 per 10 grams, a 0.47% increase, after momentarily peaking at ₹1,46,567. Silver March futures are also shining brightly, with a price of ₹3,12,500 per kg, a 0.72% rise, and a record ₹3,13,896.

What caused this wildness? The answer is very simple: gold is and has been the ultimate safe investment for investors. Moreover, with Trump’s latest tariff tantrum mixed with trade-war drama, money is entering the global gold market like never before. Traders are dashing around, hedging their risks, and buying gold, thus increasing the price of gold per gram every hour.

If you thought that gold was just lying quietly in the vaults, you should change your mind! The yellow metal is rushing to new heights and is being driven by geopolitical chaos, weaker dollar support, and a global safety hunt.

Gold Price On MCX Today

  • MCX Gold February futures: ₹1,46,328 per 10 grams, up 0.47% at 9:20 am, after hitting a record ₹1,46,567 per 10 grams.

  • MCX Silver March futures: ₹3,12,500 per kg, up 0.72%, after a record high of ₹3,13,896 per kg.

Global Gold Soars: U.S. Futures Hit Record $4,681 Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The world market for gold rallied, and U.S. February gold future rates went up almost 2%, thereby touching the peak price of $4,681 per ounce, which was a new all-time high.

The factors that contributed to the surge of gold prices were rising geopolitical tensions, trade-war concerns, and safe-haven demand, which made investors flock to the metal. Consequently, the yellow metal reached new highs amidst a global scenario of nervousness and caution.

What Is The Reason Behind Global Trade Risks Driving Gold Prices

  • Gold is benefiting from heightened geopolitical risks after US President Donald Trump threatened tariffs on eight European countries.

  • Retaliatory rhetoric from Europe raises the prospect of a major US–Europe trade war, boosting safe-haven demand.

  • Several major economies, including China, India, and Europe, are already facing US tariffs.

  • The dollar index fell nearly 0.5%, making bullion cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

Gold & Silver Support and Resistance Levels: Key Price Points for Traders

Commodity Market Support Resistance
Gold International $4,635, $4,610 $4,700, $4,740
Silver International $91.40, $88 $96.60, $98.80
Gold MCX ₹1,44,800, ₹1,44,100 ₹1,46,350, ₹1,47,000
Silver MCX ₹3,03,000, ₹2,96,600 ₹3,14,000, ₹3,22,000
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Stock Market Today: Global Uncertainty Keeps Traders Cautious as Dalal Street Tracks Earnings and Sector Moves
First published on: Jan 20, 2026 10:05 AM IST
