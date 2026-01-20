Gold Price Today Hits Record High On MCX Amid Geopolitical Tensions- Here’s The Reason Behind

Gold Price Today: The yellow metal is on a rush to wards top
Traders, good morning! Gold is the main character for the day, January 20, as its prices on the MCX soar to new all-time highs. At 9:20 am, the MCX Gold February futures reached ₹1,46,328 per 10 grams, a 0.47% increase, after momentarily peaking at ₹1,46,567. Silver March futures are also shining brightly, with a price of ₹3,12,500 per kg, a 0.72% rise, and a record ₹3,13,896.
What caused this wildness? The answer is very simple: gold is and has been the ultimate safe investment for investors. Moreover, with Trump’s latest tariff tantrum mixed with trade-war drama, money is entering the global gold market like never before. Traders are dashing around, hedging their risks, and buying gold, thus increasing the price of gold per gram every hour.
If you thought that gold was just lying quietly in the vaults, you should change your mind! The yellow metal is rushing to new heights and is being driven by geopolitical chaos, weaker dollar support, and a global safety hunt.
Gold Price On MCX Today
-
MCX Gold February futures: ₹1,46,328 per 10 grams, up 0.47% at 9:20 am, after hitting a record ₹1,46,567 per 10 grams.
-
MCX Silver March futures: ₹3,12,500 per kg, up 0.72%, after a record high of ₹3,13,896 per kg.
Global Gold Soars: U.S. Futures Hit Record $4,681 Amid Geopolitical Tensions
